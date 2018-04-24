If you are a woman, you may be acquainted with the confusing hell of premenstrual syndrome. Nobody knows exactly what factors raise the risk, but data point the finger at alcohol.

Do you experience mood swings and changes in appetite before your period?

Do your breasts get so sensitive that you start to wear loose-fitting tops and bralettes just so you don’t hurt yourself?

Do these and other premenstrual symptoms — changes in your sleeping pattern, sporadic nausea, and headaches, for example — interfere with your normal lifestyle to a lesser or greater degree?

If so, you may have premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which many women commonly experience.

Though the exact causes and risk factors for PMS are unknown, several studies have suggested that women who regularly drink alcohol are more likely to experience the symptoms.

A new systematic review and meta-analysis of the relevant literature now confirms that there may be more than a little merit to the claim that alcohol influences PMS.

An article detailing the findings of this research, whose first author is María del Mar Fernández, was published yesterday in BMJ Open.