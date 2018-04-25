Spring has finally sprung outside the Medical News Today office. The sun has been shining, daffodils are in bloom, and all that’s required to go outside is a light jacket and scarf — which, in England, is practically summer attire.

Share on Pinterest Spring is a time of great change, a concept with which our editorial team is very familiar.

This shift in weather reminds me of how familiar the MNT editorial team is with change and transition. These are recurring themes running through how we operate, and I’m proud of how agile we all are.

Test, analyze the data, pivot; this has been our way of working for quite some time now, and it is this ability to adapt to what our readers need and want that I believe has brought us such monumental success.

And what were you curious about this month, dear reader? Our original Spotlight article on how sex affects the brain caught your attention, as did our report on how two existing drugs combined destroy lung cancer.

You were also interested in a biological tattoo that could catch cancer in its early stages.

In our Nutrition category, you were most interested in learning about high-protein foods and plant-based protein sources.

You were also curious about cervical penetration and how to fart.

Continuing on the theme of change, our homepage will soon get a facelift, which will enable you to access our News content with greater ease. Watch for this change and please send us your feedback in the coming weeks as it goes live.

On a final note that echoes the transition motif, I will be moving out of the Managing Editor position and into a new role working closely with our Production and Copy Editing teams. As I’ll be relocating away from our office, I now hand over the editorial reins to Honor Whiteman.

If her name sounds familiar to you, it’s because she has led our News team for the past several years. In fact, she started with MNT on the same day I did 5 years ago and has contributed so much to the growth of the website.

I’m excited to watch her lead this team, and I’m likewise thrilled to continue to be a part of this company, which is so committed to the health and well-being of our readers and employees alike.

Do you have any feedback you’d like to share? Let us know so we can continue to provide you with the best content possible.

You can also contact us on Twitter and Facebook.

Thank you for following us at MNT. Embrace the change you wish to make in your life and dive right in. Now is always the time!