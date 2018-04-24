Surgeons have now performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant, which they hope will restore urinary and sexual function to the recipient.

Organ and other transplants are a testament to the wonders of modern medicine.

They help to restore healthy bodily functions, well-being, and confidence to the receivers, many of whom have been faced with severe health issues or the loss of body parts due to traumatic injury.

Often, however, the process is fraught with difficulties — from the scarcity of donated organs and tissue to the complication of finding a matching donor so that the recipient’s system will not reject the transplant.

Some of the most difficult transplants are those of male genital organs — not just because the surgery is so difficult, but also due to ethical and practical organ collection concerns .

Until last year, only two successful penile transplants had been completed. In those procedures, only the penis itself was transplanted.

But now, for the first time, a team of surgeons from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD, has managed to transplant the penis and the scrotum from a deceased donor to a recipient who had lost his genital organs during armed service.

The surgeons had been planning such an intervention since 2013. In the telebriefing statement of the institution’s genitourinary program, the program’s clinical director, Dr. Rick Redett, calls the procedure “the culmination of more than 5 years of research and collaboration across multiple disciplines.”