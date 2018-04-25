Scientific researchers often work with animals. These might not provide perfect models for human biological systems, but some mammals — such as pigs and rats — come pretty close in many ways. But could dogs actually be more fitting models?

Many studies investigating human diseases and other health conditions start by looking at how the same or similar conditions work in animals, and how they might be treated or improved.

Some animals encounter the same or extremely similar diseases to those that affect humans, making them viable models for preclinical research.

Moreover, certain animals have similarly structured internal systems — such as the digestive system — which means that they can provide a good approximation of how our own biological mechanisms work.

Therefore, mice and rats are often used to study human diseases, whereas pigs are a favorite go-to model for researching gut health. But now, scientists are looking to another animal that they argue has an even more similar gut microbiome to that of humans: humans’ best friend, the dog.

Luis Pedro Coelho — who currently works in the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany — plus colleagues at the EMBL and the Nestlé Purina Research laboratories in St. Louis, MO, hypothesize that dogs may be also be our best friends when it comes to learning more about our own gut health.

However, the same idea applies the other way around, too — if dogs and humans are similar in this respect, perhaps we can apply what we know of managing obesity in humans to our canine companions.

“Dogs are very important in many people’s lives and (like us), they increasingly suffer from obesity,” Coelho told Medical News Today, explaining why the research team had decided to focus its attention on these animals.

“Thus,” he went on, “knowing more about their microbiome and how it is (or is not) affected by diet is an important question.”

Their research, the results of which are now published in the journal Microbiome, indicates that dogs’ gut microbiomes overlap a lot more with own than those of mice or pigs.