Testing for sense of smell in adults aged 65–74 may identify those at higher risk of cognitive decline, according to a new study from Germany that is now published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Cognitive decline refers to the decline of mental functions such as remembering, thinking, and reasoning.

While some waning of these abilities can often accompany “ normal aging ,” a more marked decline could be a symptom of dementia.

In older people, dementia is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

Impaired sense of smell, otherwise known as olfactory dysfunction, is not uncommon in the general population and “ becomes more common ” as age advances.

Many individuals who develop neurodegenerative diseases experience loss of sense of smell in the early stages. This is the case, for example, in the majority of people who have Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease.

Due to this, and the fact that sense of smell testing has become more reliable and straightforward, olfactory function has received increasing attention as a marker of brain decline — particularly because it might help to diagnose neurodegenerative diseases long before more obvious symptoms emerge.