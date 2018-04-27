Researchers from Sweden have been experimenting with a new adhesive substance that will allow us to repair bone fractures more easily and securely. It takes about 5 minutes.

Dentists have known how to fix broken teeth for a long time, and different types of adhesives and methods are used depending on the damage that is diagnosed.

This process is usually known as “bonding.”

The fact that we know how to repair teeth in this way may lead to an assumption that fractured bones in other parts of the body may also be easily fixed with an appropriate adhesive.

Yet this strategy has so far been very problematic, and researchers have struggled with finding an effective “glue” for damaged bones. Why?

This tends to be because adhesives aren’t strong enough to keep the bone together, they do not fixate properly in the wet internal environment of the body, or they are not biocompatible. This means that they are either toxic within the body or that they are easily rejected by it.

But recently, researchers from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, have developed an adhesive that, they argue, has none of the problems listed above.

This “glue” uses the same basic bonding technique applied in dentistry — thiol-ene coupling (TEC) — which hardens and sets reliably even when exposed to water and oxygen.

Michael Malkoch — who is a professor of fiber and polymer technology at the KTH Institute — and colleagues have already tested this adhesive in vivo (on rat bones), and they were very pleased with the results.