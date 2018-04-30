There’s little more satisfying than that feeling you get when the penny finally drops. That glistening, pristine moment of insight. Finally, neuroscientists have tracked down its home in our brains. Share on Pinterest Is there anything as satisfying as solving a puzzle? Puzzles are popular worldwide; they have kept humanity entertained for thousands of years. The universal love felt toward challenges of this type has little to do with the process of solving the puzzle. Instead, it has everything to do with that awesome sense of joy as everything clicks into place. Of course, as we evolved as a species, being able to solve puzzles was less about passing the time in a boring meeting and more about finding innovative ways to survive. Because problem-solving has kept our kind alive for so long, finding a solution is linked to a deep — if brief — feeling of euphoria. Problem-solving taps into a similar mechanism as eating and mating; animals most driven to do these things are more likely to survive and procreate. An early human who fails to eat, mate, or solve problems is unlikely to pass their genes on.

Inspecting the ‘Aha!’ moment Researchers at MedUni Vienna’s Center for Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering in Austria recently joined up with Goldsmiths University London, in the United Kingdom, to investigate this phenomenon. They wanted to understand more about this mysterious, ubiquitous ‘Aha!’ sensation. Their findings were published in the journal Human Brain Mapping . The study used 30 participants, and each was asked to solve word puzzles while their brains were scanned. They were presented with three words and were required to come up with the word that linked them together. As an example, if they were shown the words “house,” “bark,” and “apple,” their answer should be “tree.” In all, the participants completed 48 puzzles. Each time they came up with the correct answer, they pressed a button to signal to the researchers that they had experienced the “Aha!” moment. Lead investigator Christian Windischberger explains, “By using the very latest functional magnetic resonance imaging at ultra-high field, we are able to look deep into the brain and to carry out a detailed investigation to ascertain which areas are active during problem-solving.”