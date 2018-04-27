Creamy and just a little sour, kefir is becoming a favorite among gourmands and health enthusiasts worldwide. This fermented milk drink has been shown to bring many health benefits, and now, researchers explain how it could protect cardiovascular health. Share on Pinterest Kefir is a tasty, healthful drink that works wonders for our gut microbiota. This, it turns out, could also keep cardiovascular problems at bay. Kefir is a milk-based drink made by adding kefir grains — whitish grains obtained through the fermentation of specific bacteria and yeast — that allow it to obtain the specific creamy thickness and slightly sour taste. This probiotic drink has traditionally been tied to numerous benefits — especially its wholesome effects on the gut microbiome and digestion. But now we know that the bacteria in our guts influence more than just a good digestion. The microorganisms that populate our guts have been shown to communicate with the brain, which gives them the potential to influence plenty of processes in our body. A study from last year even showed that people with coronary heart disease exhibited differences in the composition of their gut microbiota, compared with people without this condition.

Probiotics to the rescue? Another paper , this one published in the journal Nature, noted that a well-balanced gut microbiome could protect against high blood pressure, though the underlying biological mechanisms through which it is able to accomplish this remained unclear. Yet this discovery led the study’s authors to hypothesize that we could wield probiotic supplements as a weapon against hypertension, as they would promote healthful bacterial diversity. “I think,” said one of the scientists, “certainly there’s some promise in developing probiotics that could be targeted to possibly fixing some of the effects of a high-salt diet [responsible for high blood pressure].” However, researchers at Auburn University in Alabama and the University of Vila Velha in Espirito Santo, Brazil, are taking the question closer to home. In a recent study, they worked with a rat model to see whether kefir’s probiotic properties would influence gut health and help to lower blood pressure. Their findings were presented earlier this week at the annual Experimental Biology conference, held in San Diego, CA.