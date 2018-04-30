The Mediterranean diet is considered by many people as one of the most healthful diets around, with countless studies claiming that it is good for the heart. New research, however, suggests that the diet could be good for the gut, too.

Led by Hariom Yadav, Ph.D., of the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, the research found that a Mediterranean diet significantly increased the abundance of “good” bacteria in the guts of monkeys, compared with a Western diet.

Yadav and his team recently published their findings in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

The Mediterranean diet primarily consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, and poultry. It also limits red meat, but the occasional glass of red wine is allowed.

A number of studies have hailed the heath benefits of a Mediterranean diet. A recent study that was reported by Medical News Today, for example, linked the diet to a lower risk of prostate cancer, while other research claims that a Mediterranean diet can protect heart health.

The Mediterranean diet was also ranked as the top diet for diabetes by a panel of health experts earlier this year, and it came in just behind the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) for heart health.

But the benefits of this Mediterranean eating plan do not stop there; the new research from Yadav and colleagues suggests that the Mediterranean diet may also be good for the gut.