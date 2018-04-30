People with Alzheimer’s have severe memory recall issues, and progressive damage to their brains means that other cognitive functions are also impaired. This may cause a state of anxiety and disorientation in many people, but listening to music can help, as new research suggests.

In Alzheimer’s, the brain becomes progressively damaged, leading to severe memory loss and impairment of many other brain functions.

These can include day-to-day decision-making, self-care, and the use of language.

Data provided by the Alzheimer’s Association indicate that 5.7 million people in the United States live with this condition.

This number is expected to increase to 14 million diagnosed cases by 2050.

This calls not only for better treatments of the symptoms and possible causes of Alzheimer’s, but also for better ways of helping patients to cope with secondary effects of this disease, such as anxiety.

Many people with Alzheimer’s might experience intense states of anxiety due to their confused memories and impaired ability to interact with their environment.

This is an effect that caregivers and healthcare professionals have to come up with strategies to prevent or relieve.

Scientists have increasingly taken interest in one particular way of alleviating Alzheimer’s-related anxiety, or even of staving off some aspects of cognitive decline: listening to music.