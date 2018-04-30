Home remedies for ovarian cyst symptoms

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 30 Apr 2018
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
Ovarian cysts are noncancerous masses that grow on the ovaries. Many cysts cause no symptoms, but others can be painful or make a woman's period heavier.

Women who suspect they have ovarian cysts should see a doctor before trying any home treatments, as it is essential to diagnose the cause of the cyst.

Severe pain caused by an ovarian cyst may indicate that it has ruptured or damaged the ovary or fallopian tube. A ruptured cyst can be a medical emergency.

In this article, we look at a variety of home remedies to treat symptoms of an ovarian cyst, as well as medical treatment options and when to see a doctor.

What are ovarian cysts?

Relaxation
Often, there are no symptoms with ovarian cysts, but sometimes there is pain. If pain occurs, relaxation techniques may help.

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that grow on a woman's ovary. They are relatively widespread and usually harmless. Many women have no symptoms at all, and about one-third of menstruating women have an ovarian cyst at any given time.

The two most common types of ovarian cysts are:

  • Corpus luteum cyst: This type of cyst develops in the corpus luteum, which is tissue that fills an empty follicle once it has released an egg during ovulation. These cysts may bleed and cause pain.
  • Follicular cyst: These cysts form in a follicle where an egg develops during ovulation.

Neither of these types of cyst usually cause symptoms and typically disappear on their own.

Another type of ovarian cyst, a benign tumor, grows slowly and, in rare cases, may become cancerous.

Women with a condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) often have multiple follicular cysts. PCOS is a syndrome that causes hormone imbalances. Some women with PCOS do not ovulate or only ovulate rarely.

Sometimes a cyst grows so large that it twists the ovary. This can damage the ovary or fallopian tube, or even cause life-threatening bleeding. This type of cyst requires immediate treatment to prevent permanent damage to the ovary. Sometimes, a surgeon may have to remove the ovary if it is too damaged.

Eight home treatments

Unless a cyst is very large or growing rapidly, a doctor will usually advise watchful waiting. This means waiting to see if the cyst goes away without treatment.

A doctor may perform several ultrasounds over a few months to monitor the cyst and ensure it disappears or does not grow larger.

Home treatment cannot make the cyst disappear. Instead, the goal is to treat any symptoms and manage pain. For example, many women with ovarian cysts experience more significant pain during their periods, so home ovarian cyst treatment often focuses on managing period pain.

Some of the most effective strategies include:

1. Over-the-counter medication

Over-the-counter pain killers
Over-the-counter pain killers can provide relief from discomfort.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, can treat the pain caused by ovarian cysts, as well as period cramps.

Women who get no relief from NSAIDs should contact their doctor, since intense pain may point to a severe complication.

In some cases, a doctor may prescribe different pain medication, such as co-codamol, which contains codeine.

2. Massage

The pain of an ovarian cyst can cause the surrounding muscles to tense up. This can be particularly uncomfortable during a period. Massaging the lower back, thighs, buttocks, and stomach can help loosen tense muscles and reduce pain.

3. Exercise and stretching

Exercise and stretching can also help ease pain linked to ovarian cysts. It can also help with muscle tension. Some women get relief from intense exercise such as running, while others prefer gentle stretching and yoga.

Exercise can support healthy body weight in women with PCOS. Even without weight loss, exercise may reduce pain by strengthening the muscles. It may prevent the development of further cysts and help combat insulin resistance.

4. Heat

Heat increases blood flow, helping to reduce pain. Try applying a heating pad or hot water bottle wrapped in a towel to the stomach or lower back for about 20 minutes. It is safe to repeat this several times a day as long as the pad is not hot enough to burn skin. Do not sleep with a heating pad.

Everything you need to know about ovarian cysts
Everything you need to know about ovarian cysts
Learn more about ovarian cysts, including symptoms and diagnosis, in this article.
Read now

5. Relaxation techniques

Stress and anxiety can make pain worse. Relaxation techniques, such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing, may help relieve anxiety and reduce the intensity of the pain. These techniques can also help a person manage pain long-term and improve general health.

6. TENS device

Transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation (TENS) delivers a tiny, safe electrical signal to the nerves. This signal can change how the nerves respond to pain, helping with both period and ovarian cyst pain. TENS devices are available over-the-counter, but a doctor may also prescribe one.

7. Weight loss

If a woman is overweight, losing weight may help her body better regulate hormones, prevent the development of more cysts, and improve symptoms of pain and fatigue. It is difficult to lose weight with PCOS, so try not to become disheartened, as it may take time.

8. Dietary changes

low-carb food
A low-carb diet may help reduce the symptoms of ovarian cysts.

Many women with PCOS are insulin resistant. This can lead to diabetes, make pregnancy more difficult, and cause weight gain.

A wide range of dietary changes may help, but as research does not point to a specific diet for PCOS, a woman may need to use trial and error to find what works best for her.

As women with PCOS may have insulin resistance, it might be helpful to reduce sugar intake. Sugar is in a wide variety of foods, including carbohydrates such as bread and pasta.

A doctor can check a person's blood to see if they are at risk of developing diabetes. Choosing to eat healthful whole foods will help a person get their weight within a healthy range.

Other ways to treat ovarian cysts

Unless the cysts are growing or causing symptoms, medical treatment might not be necessary.

Medical treatments for ovarian cysts include:

  • Hormonal birth control pills to regulate the hormones and reduce the risk of developing more cysts.
  • Metformin to increase insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS.
  • Surgically removing the cyst, using a small incision in the navel or stomach.
  • Removing the ovary or fallopian tube if the cyst has severely damaged these structures.

A doctor may need to monitor a growing benign tumor regularly. Sometimes, a doctor may suggest removing the tumor even if it is noncancerous or does not cause symptoms.

When to see a doctor

Only a doctor can diagnose an ovarian cyst and determine if it is safe to treat it at home. Women who think they might have ovarian cysts or PCOS should see a gynecologist. They will ask about the woman's medical history and may perform an ultrasound or blood work.

In rare cases, an ovarian cyst can become a medical emergency. A ruptured cyst can cause intense, unbearable pain and heavy bleeding. A woman with a ruptured cyst may also experience dizziness, nausea, or vomiting along with the pelvic pain. If this occurs, they should call a doctor immediately or go to the hospital.

Outlook

Ovarian cysts are common, and most are harmless and go away over time. Even when they persist, treatment is safe and reliable and can prevent the cysts from causing serious harm.

Home treatment for ovarian cysts will not make the cysts go away but can ease any pain or discomfort. Women should be mindful of any changes in symptoms and should never ignore severe pelvic pain.

With proper home management and medical care, an ovarian cyst may be little more than a temporary inconvenience.

Related coverage

Causes and treatment of ovary pain The ovaries are located on either side of the lower pelvis. Learn about the possible causes of ovary pain, including cysts and endometriosis. Read now
What is a Baker's cyst (popliteal cyst)? A Baker's cyst, or popliteal cyst, refers to swelling in the space behind the knee, which causes stiffness and pain. Baker's cysts are most common in women over the age of 40, and they often resolve without medication. We describe causes, symptoms, home remedies and treatments. Learn more about Baker's cysts here. Read now
What is cervical endometriosis? Cervical endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows on the cervix. Many experience no symptoms and require no treatment, while others opt for surgery to remove the growths. Very rarely, it harms the chances of pregnancy. Learn about treatment, complications, and characteristics of cervical endometriosis here. Read now
What's to know about menstrual cramps? Menstrual cramps can be a monthly trial for many people when they approach menstruation, as well as in the first few days of their period. Find out why cramps happen and what can aggravate the symptoms. This article explains the treatments available from the doctor and what you can do at home to lessen their impact. Read now
How do you get ovarian cancer? Ovarian cancer is the 10th most common cancer among women in the United States. In 2017, around 22,440 women in the U.S. are expected to receive a diagnosis. Risk factors include family history, fertility treatment, and obesity, among others. Here, learn more about prognosis, treatment, and the range of symptoms. Read now
Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 30 April 2018.

    Visit our Women's Health / Gynecology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Women's Health / Gynecology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "Home remedies for ovarian cyst symptoms." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Apr. 2018. Web.
    30 Apr. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321685.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2018, April 30). "Home remedies for ovarian cyst symptoms." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Women's Health / Gynecology

Scroll to top