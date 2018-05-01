A recent study suggests that drugs already approved to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes might also help to treat cocaine addiction by reducing relapse. Share on Pinterest Using rat models, researchers find that an existing drug could help to reduce cocaine relapse. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia found that a drug called exendin-4 decreased cocaine-seeking behavior in addicted rats during withdrawal. They report their findings in a paper that is now published in Neuropsychopharmacology. According to a 2014 survey, around 913,000 users of cocaine now meet the criteria for dependence or abuse in the United States. One of the biggest challenges that cocaine users face in kicking the habit is relapse, which occurs in 40–60 percent of cases. Cocaine relapse is a “significant public health concern,” note the study authors, and as yet, there are no effective approved treatments. “Our goal as basic scientists,” explains senior study author Heath D. Schmidt, a research assistant professor of psychiatry working in the University of Pennsylvania, “is to use animal models of relapse to identify novel medications to treat cocaine addiction.”

Repurposing GLP-1 receptor agonists? Exendin-4 mimics a hormone that reduces blood sugar and food consumption and is approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also being piloted as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The drug belongs to a class called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists. These drugs work by stimulating GLP-1 receptors, which are particular signal-receiving proteins that are present in the brain and the gut. Using a rat model of cocaine relapse, the researchers identified a previously unknown and “critical role for GLP-1 receptors in cocaine-seeking behavior.” “Moreover,” they note, “we have identified doses of the GLP-1 receptor agonist exendin-4 that selectively reduced cocaine seeking and did not produce adverse effects in rats.” They suggest that their findings make a case for repurposing exendin-4 “as an anti-relapse medication.” The study is also significant because the team located a low dose of exendin-4 that kept the medication effective without producing side effects. High rates of nausea and vomiting are common in people who take GLP-1 receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes and obesity. In their experiments, the scientists showed that the reduction in cocaine-seeking behavior in the treated rats was not a consequence of the animals falling sick because of the drug.