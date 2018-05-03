When we see danger, we react. Whether we choose to run and hide or confront our threat head-on, our “instant” decision is the result of a complex brain mechanism that integrates visual data and triggers an appropriate response. How does this occur? A new study explains. Share on Pinterest We may soon be able to ‘turn on’ a courage switch in the brain, helping people to overcome symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. In the animal kingdom, vision is vital for survival. This important sense informs the brain about predators and other threats, and in turn, the brain generates an appropriate reaction: courage or fear, fight or flight. But how does this process take place? How do animals — humans included — integrate visual information with the appropriate brain circuits that control firstly our emotional states, and afterward, our behavior and actions? New research brings us closer to an answer. Scientists led by Andrew Huberman, an associate professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine in California, have found the brain circuits “responsible” for the decision to either fight or flee in the face of danger. Although the study was conducted in mice, the findings are relevant for humans. In fact, the results have important implications for understanding and managing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and phobias. Lindsey Salay is the first author of the paper, which has now been published in the journal Nature.

The brain circuit of fear To examine the rodents’ response to a threat, Salay and team simulated the approach of a bird of prey and used the c-Fos neuronal marker to track the activity of the mice’s neurons. The researchers found increased activity in neurons that were grouped in a structure called the ventral midline thalamus (vMT). Using brain mapping, the scientists were able to see what sensory information comes in and what information goes out of the vMT. They revealed that the vMT receives information from a wide range of brain areas that process internal states, such as that of fear, but that it sends information out very selectively, to only two main areas: the basolateral amygdala and the medial prefrontal cortex. The amygdala processes fear, aggression, and other emotions, while the medial prefrontal cortex uses its executive function to modulate emotional responses. The area is also deeply involved in anxiety. Additional analysis shed yet more light on the trajectory of the brain circuit involved in the rodents’ response to the ominous predator. Apparently, a nerve tract starts from the “xiphoid nucleus” — a cluster of neurons in the vMT — and continues to the basolateral amygdala. Another tract follows an analogous path, this time from the so-called nucleus reuniens — another cluster of neurons built around the xiphoid nucleus — and leading up to the medial prefrontal cortex.