Two new studies suggest that sex and eye color influence the risk of developing seasonal affective disorder. The researchers also put forth some interesting explanations for why this may be the case.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a psychiatric condition, is often characterized by feelings of hopelessness and acute sadness that occur during the fall and winter months.

A form of depression, SAD is estimated to affect 5 percent of the United States population. And of these, women are thought to be at a higher risk.

In fact, 4 in 5 people living with the condition are thought to be women.

Previously, researchers found that the strong prevalence of SAD among women is independent of social or lifestyle factors, suggesting that perhaps there are biological sex-specific differences that account for the predisposition.

Recent research confirms that women are more prone to the condition, but it adds an interesting element to the mix: eye color.

Additionally, the two new studies provide intriguing novel explanations for why sex and eye color can influence the risk of SAD.

The team’s findings were presented at the annual conference of the British Psychological Society in Nottingham, United Kingdom, by Lance Workman, who is a professor at the University of South Wales, also in the U.K.