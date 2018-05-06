Examining the bacteria in chimpanzee and gorilla feces gives an insight into how our microbiome has shifted over time. The new study provides information about how this may affect our health.

Over recent years, our intestinal flora has taken center stage.

Our billions of silent passengers are vastly more important to our general health than was previously thought.

They are now implicated in a varied range of conditions, from arthritis to depression, and from anxiety to cancer .

Our understanding of the interplay between our gut bacteria and our health is growing deeper by the day.

The types and numbers of bacterial species that call us home depend, to a certain extent, upon the diet that we provide them. And, as humans have changed their diet over time, the microbiome has followed suit.

The Western diet, in particular, is wholly different to that of our ancestors just 100 years ago — let alone early humans who walked the earth millions of years ago.

The human digestive system, though it does have differences from our closest relatives — the other great apes — is relatively similar. And, when our species first split and went off on our own evolutionary path, our diets probably had a lot in common, too.

This means that the bacteria types living in our gut were, at least initially, pretty similar to our hairier cousins. There are still similarities today, but, as our diet has shifted, so has our microbiome.