A chemical extracted from a small flowering plant has helped in the fight against cancer for decades. Now, after a 60-year hunt, scientists have finally uncovered how it creates this medically important molecule. Share on Pinterest This small flowering plant houses an inscrutable chemical processing plant. The Madagascar periwinkle, or rosy periwinkle, is a pleasing little plant that adorns many a garden. But there is more to this angiosperm than meets the eye — in fact, it’s a life-saver. For decades, scientists have eagerly extracted a chemical called vinblastine from its leaves. In Canada, in the 1950s, scientists discovered that vinblastine is an incredibly useful cancer drug. It stops cells from entering mitosis, thereby interrupting cell division, and it has been used against bladder, testicular, lung, ovary, and breast cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) list it as an essential medicine, classing it as one of “the most efficacious, safe, and cost-effective medicines for priority conditions.”

The trouble with vinblastine One significant issue has marred vinblastine’s usefulness: it is very difficult and inefficient to extract. Despite advances in technology that have helped to streamline the procedure, it remains slow and expensive. Currently, around 500 kilograms of dried leaves are required to produce just 1 gram of vinblastine. Because of the incredible amount of legwork necessary to produce the drug, scientists have been on a 60-year-long mission to understand how the plant makes this chemical. If they can understand the natural process, hopefully, they can mimic it in the laboratory and design ways to produce vinblastine more efficiently and, importantly, at a lower cost. For the past 15 years, researchers at Prof. Sarah O’Connor’s laboratory at the John Innes Centre in Norfolk, United Kingdom, have been trying to unravel the genetics of the Madagascar periwinkle. Finally, Dr. Lorenzo Caputi and his team — in conjunction with scientists at the Courdavault group based in Tours, France — have described the last piece of the puzzle. Using state-of-the-art genome sequencing techniques, they have pinned down the missing genes in the pathway to vinblastine production. “Vinblastine is one of the of the most structurally complex medicinally active natural products in plants, which is why so many people in the last 60 years have been trying to get where we have got to in this study. I cannot believe we are finally here.” Prof. Sarah O’Connor