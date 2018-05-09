New research has revealed exactly why ovarian cancer spreads to the peritoneal cavity. Existing drugs could be repurposed to stop this from happening.

In the United States, ovarian cancer is estimated to affect around 20,000 women every year.

In 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that about 21,161 women received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer and 14,195 of these women died.

Ovarian cancer is the deadliest form of cancer of the reproductive system, but treatment is effective if the cancer is caught early.

Unfortunately, however, only 15 percent of patients present themselves with this form of cancer at an early stage, while 75 percent of cases are found when the tumor has already spread — or metastasized — to the peritoneal cavity.

How does metastasis occur and what can be done to stop it? This question prompted researcher Pamela Kreeger, a biomedical engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her team to study the most aggressive type of ovarian cancer.

Prof. Kreeger and her colleagues examined the metastatic process in high-grade serous ovarian cancer, which is both the most prevalent form of ovarian cancer and the most difficult to stop.

Previous studies have demonstrated that in this form of cancer, having a high number of immune cells called macrophages is linked with a worse outcome. So, Prof. Kreeger and team looked at whether or not these immune cells enable cancer cells to spread and attach to the peritoneal cavity.

Their findings were published in the journal Cancer Research.