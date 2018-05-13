Psoriatic arthritis and osteoarthritis are types of arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that happens to some people who have psoriasis. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition that occurs when the cartilage at the end of the bone wears away.

Arthritis is a term used to describe over 100 conditions that cause joint pain or joint damage. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis, affecting over 30 million Americans.

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and OA share some common symptoms, but there are also some key differences between the conditions.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of each include:

Psoriatic arthritis symptoms

People with PsA may have:

painful, swollen joints

stiffness (especially after rest)

sausage-like fingers and toes

pain in the tendons and ligaments

fatigue

thick, red, and scaly patches of skin

nail changes

reduced range of motion

red, irritated eyes

vision problems

Symptoms of PsA typically affect the:

ankles

fingers

knees

lower back

toes

Below is a 3-D model of psoriatic arthritis.



This model is fully interactive and can be explored with your mouse pad or touchscreen.

Osteoarthritis symptoms

Symptoms of OA vary and depend on the part of the body that is affected. OA symptoms generally include:

painful and stiff joints (especially after rest or overuse)

swollen joints

reduced range of motion (that improves with movement)

a clicking noise when a joint bends

noticeable bony lumps near the affected joints

changes in joint shape

OA can affect any joint, but most commonly occurs in the:

fingers

hips

knees

lower back

neck

toes

Differentiating between PsA and OA

The following key symptoms can help differentiate between PsA and OA:

Skin symptoms : PsA is associated with psoriasis, a skin disease that causes itchy, red, and scaly skin rashes. The rash causes the skin to become thicker and redden; silvery-white patches may also be present. Skin changes are unique to PsA, which helps doctors to confirm the diagnosis.

: PsA is associated with psoriasis, a skin disease that causes itchy, red, and scaly skin rashes. The rash causes the skin to become thicker and redden; silvery-white patches may also be present. Skin changes are unique to PsA, which helps doctors to confirm the diagnosis. Nail changes : Psoriasis and PsA can cause the nails to become pitted or lift from the nail bed. At least 80 percent of those with PsA experience discolored, pitted, or thickened nails. People with OA will not have nail changes.

: Psoriasis and PsA can cause the nails to become pitted or lift from the nail bed. At least 80 percent of those with PsA experience discolored, pitted, or thickened nails. People with OA will not have nail changes. Flares : PsA symptoms typically come and go and get worse over time. Although OA symptoms can flare, they are typically more consistent, eventually destroying the cartilage and resulting in deformities of the joints.

: PsA symptoms typically come and go and get worse over time. Although OA symptoms can flare, they are typically more consistent, eventually destroying the cartilage and resulting in deformities of the joints. Swollen fingers and toes : PsA is an inflammatory condition that causes swelling of the fingers and toes so that they can resemble sausages. Swelling is not a significant symptom of OA, although there tends to be some inflammation around the affected joints.

: PsA is an inflammatory condition that causes swelling of the fingers and toes so that they can resemble sausages. Swelling is not a significant symptom of OA, although there tends to be some inflammation around the affected joints. Joint deformity : OA is associated with the growth of bone spurs (lumps of bone) at the affected joints, as well as inflammatory nodules at the small joints of the hands. Bone spurs in OA can cause the joint to appear misshapen or deformed. The arthritic joints also tend to cause a clicking or cracking sound when they move due to a lack of cartilage. Inflammation in PsA can affect the tendon insertions to bones.

: OA is associated with the growth of bone spurs (lumps of bone) at the affected joints, as well as inflammatory nodules at the small joints of the hands. Bone spurs in OA can cause the joint to appear misshapen or deformed. The arthritic joints also tend to cause a clicking or cracking sound when they move due to a lack of cartilage. Inflammation in PsA can affect the tendon insertions to bones. Eye symptoms: People with PsA may have inflamed and irritated eyes. Other eye symptoms include changes in vision and pain in the eye area.

What are the causes?

The causes of each are quite different:

Psoriatic arthritis causes



Those with psoriasis may be at increased risk of developing psoriatic arthritis. Those with psoriasis may be at increased risk of developing psoriatic arthritis.

PsA is an autoimmune disease, which means the body mistakenly identifies its own cells as a threat and attacks them. The reason this happens is unknown. Genetic and environmental factors also play a role in this disease process.

PsA only affects those with the skin condition psoriasis. It is estimated that 30 percent of people with psoriasis will develop PsA. Skin symptoms usually develop before joint symptoms. Arthritis symptoms appear first in 15 percent of cases.

Osteoarthritis causes

OA, on the other hand, is caused by the gradual breakdown of cartilage at the end of the bones. Cartilage is a flexible, slippery tissue that cushions and protects the ends of bones, allowing them to move against one another without friction.

If the cartilage completely wears away, the action of bone against bone results in pain, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. It also causes irreversible damage to both the joint and bones.

Risk factors

Psoriatic arthritis risk factors

Factors that increase the risk of getting PsA include:

Age : PsA tends to occur in people aged 30 to 50, but it can affect any age group.

: PsA tends to occur in people aged 30 to 50, but it can affect any age group. Genes : Approximately 40 percent of people who get PsA have a family member with either PsA or psoriasis.

: Approximately 40 percent of people who get PsA have a family member with either PsA or psoriasis. Health status: PsA may be triggered by infections, injury, or extreme stress in people who are predisposed to psoriasis or other autoimmune conditions.

Osteoarthritis risk factors

Risk factors for OA include:

Age : The likelihood of developing OA is higher in older adults.

: The likelihood of developing OA is higher in older adults. Genes : Some inherited traits may result in people developing OA, including problems in the body's collagen production or the way bones fit together.

: Some inherited traits may result in people developing OA, including problems in the body's collagen production or the way bones fit together. Sex : Females are more prone to OA.

: Females are more prone to OA. Weight : Being overweight or obese puts added stress on the joints, which contributes to OA development. Body fat can also produce proteins that cause joint inflammation.

: Being overweight or obese puts added stress on the joints, which contributes to OA development. Body fat can also produce proteins that cause joint inflammation. Joint damage: A history of injury or repetitive movements can increase the risk of OA. Athletes and people in professions that require long periods of standing or repetitive motions are more likely to experience cartilage degeneration than others.

What are the treatment options?

There is no cure for either PsA or OA. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing further damage.

Treatment for PsA



Medication, including pain relievers and steroids, may be prescribed to treat PsA. Medication, including pain relievers and steroids, may be prescribed to treat PsA.

Treatments for PsA include:

Medications

Several drugs are available including:

pain relievers

disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

immunosuppressants

TNF-alpha inhibitors

steroid injections

medications for skin and nail conditions

Surgery

A surgeon may replace a joint with an artificial joint that is made from plastic and metal if it is severely damaged.

Lifestyle changes

Some lifestyle modifications that may help include:

Protecting the joints during everyday domestic activities by using kitchen gadgets to open jars and lifting items with both hands.

Maintaining a healthful body weight helps reduce stress on the joints.

Following an anti-inflammatory diet.

Engaging in regular exercise to build up muscle and encourage joint flexibility.

Getting enough sleep to counteract the fatigue caused by medications and chronic illness.

Seeking emotional support if necessary.

Treatment for OA

OA symptoms can be managed through:

Medication

Pain can be alleviated with:

acetaminophen

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

duloxetine (Cymbalta)

injected medications

Therapies

A doctor may recommend physical therapy and occupational therapy for people with OA.

A physical therapist can create an exercise program to reduce pain, strengthen the muscles, and increase the range of motion.

An occupational therapist teaches people how to reduce the pressure on their joints when carrying out everyday tasks.

Surgery

Surgery may be necessary to replace severely damaged joints. A replacement joint is the last resort option.

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle changes that may help OA include:

Doing regular exercise to strengthen the muscles around the joint.

Maintaining a healthy body weight to reduce stress on the joint.

Applying hot and cold compresses to reduce pain.

Using an over-the-counter (OTC) pain cream for temporary symptom relief.

Supporting weak joints with braces, shoe inserts, or taping techniques.

Using equipment such as canes, walkers, and grabbing devices.

Getting enough sleep to counteract the fatigue caused by medication and chronic pain.

Seeking emotional support if necessary.

Takeaway

There is no cure for either PsA or OA, but symptoms can be managed with

medications

therapies

lifestyle changes

Joints that are severely damaged may require surgery.

People with painful, swollen, or stiff joints should see a doctor if symptoms persist for a few weeks. These conditions can be disabling and cause further joint damage without treatment.