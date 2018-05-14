Numerous people in the United States and across the world are dog lovers, and no wonder — dogs can be loyal, loving friends, and a source of spontaneous joy. But dogs that are stressed, scared, injured, or ill can easily cause harm to unsuspecting humans. Is our behavior part of the problem?

Dogs are, for the most part, our best friends — many of us have given in to the temptation of petting a stranger’s adorable, trusting dog as it passed us on our evening walk.

In most cases, nothing other than a moment of delight with a friendly animal takes place.

Sometimes, however, dogs have been known to turn from friend to foe and suddenly snap and bite at a hand outstretched to pat.

Some studies suggest that, all in all, around 1,000 persons end up in emergency rooms every day due to dog bites, and in some cases, infected wounds may place a person at risk of rabies or tetanus.

But the reasons behind why dogs that may otherwise seem affectionate and approachable become aggressive are not always straightforward. And, researchers don’t have much to go on to try to understand why humans’ most loyal companion unexpectedly becomes aggressive at times.

Usually, data rely on information provided by individuals who have already been bitten, and they may only offer an incomplete or unreliable account of the encounter.

But recently, investigators from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom have turned to an unexpected source of information that, they hope, may offer a better perspective on the context in which biting takes place: YouTube videos.

“Online videos present us with an unexplored opportunity to observe dog bites first-hand, something which is just not possible using other methods,” says lead study author Sara Owczarczak-Garstecka, adding:

“Making more use of this type of shared content for research could help us better understand how and why bites occur and contribute to the development of bite prevention strategies.”