The common cold has defied medical science for millennia; it has outfoxed both our immune system and the pharmaceutical industry. However, according to a new study, help may soon be at hand. Share on Pinterest We all know the misery of the common cold. The appropriately named common cold strikes the average adult two to three times per year, and children even more regularly. Currently, there is no way to prevent a common cold, and once it has arrived, there is no way to get rid of it. Despite the impressively high-tech world we are living in, medical research cannot yet defeat this foe. All we can do is treat its symptoms and hold tight until it has passed.

Why is the common cold difficult to tackle? The common cold has evaded medical science’s advances for two primary reasons. The first issue is that there is not just one single culprit. Colds are most often caused by a rhinoviruses — a large family of viruses with hundreds of variants. This makes vaccination an impossibility and gives our immune system a challenging task. Secondly, these viruses evolve rapidly — so even if we could produce vaccines to cover the full spectrum of rhinoviruses, they would quickly become resistant. Although dealing with a cold is not a huge issue for most people, there are good reasons to keep hunting for ways to fight it. One person involved in the hunt is Prof. Ed Tate, of Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. He explains the importance of battling the common cold: “The common cold is an inconvenience for most of us, but can cause serious complications in people with conditions like asthma and [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease].”