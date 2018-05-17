Diet is important to health and well-being, and researchers bring an increasing amount of evidence in support of the saying, “you are what you eat.” So, how does diet affect our brain health in the long run? A new study investigates.

Share on Pinterest Brains tend to shrink with age, but could eating healthfully prevent this?

As we age, our brains tend to shrink in volume — “at a rate of around 5 percent per decade after age 40,” to be more precise.

And the more they shrink, the more this seems to affect an individual’s cognitive abilities.

However, there may be ways of maintaining a healthy brain volume, even as we grow older, such as by paying more attention to what we eat on a day-to-day basis.

A study published last year in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution revealed that non-human primates’ brain size can be predicted by the type of diet they favor. But is the same true in humans?

“People with greater brain volume have been shown […] to have better cognitive abilities,” notes Dr. Meike W. Vernooij, from the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, “so initiatives that help improve diet quality may be a good strategy to maintain thinking skills in older adults.”

But, she adds, “More research is needed to confirm these results and to examine the pathways through which diet can affect the brain.”

Dr. Vernooij and colleagues recently conducted a study on a large Netherlands-based population sample to see if they could observe any associations between dietary preferences and brain size, as well as the existence of any cognitive impairments.

Their findings, published yesterday in the online issue of the journal Neurology, seem to indicate that healthful diets rich in fruit and vegetables may help to protect the brain against age-related shrinkage.