With heart failure, the cardiac muscle is unable to pump blood at the normal rate, resulting in persistent tiredness, breathlessness, and swollen legs. The condition can appear with age and tends to worsen over time.

Heart failure affects about 5.7 million adults in the United States.

The most salient risk factors for this condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are: hypertension, a history of coronary heart disease or heart attacks, and diabetes.

Since this condition, once acquired, has to be managed for life, healthcare professionals recommend preventive strategies.

These usually involve making more healthful lifestyle choices by acquiring good dietary habits and exercising regularly.

But how do fluctuations in a person’s levels of physical activity influence their risk of experiencing heart failure? That is what Dr. Chiadi Ndumele and colleagues, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, and other institutions set out to clarify.

In a new study — the findings of which have now been published in the journal Circulation — Dr. Ndumele and team investigate whether individuals who are active until middle age, but then become more sedentary, are more exposed to heart failure and vice versa.

“The population of people with heart failure is growing,” says first study author Dr. Roberta Florido, “because people are living longer and surviving heart attacks and other forms of heart disease.”

“Unlike other heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure or high cholesterol, we don’t have specifically effective drugs to prevent heart failure,” she notes, “so we need to identify and verify effective strategies for prevention and emphasize these to the public.”