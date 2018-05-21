A new study reveals that individuals with higher levels of belly fat and larger waistlines are more likely to have lower vitamin D levels.

Currently, in medical circles, vitamin D is the talk of the town.

Produced in our skin on contact with sunlight, it plays a myriad of roles in the human body.

In the past few months, Medical News Today have covered a wealth of research into the group of fat-soluble secosteroids more commonly known as vitamin D.

For instance, recent studies have found that vitamin D might protect against heart failure, diabetes, and cancer, and that vitamin D deficiency causes hair loss.

Vitamin D deficiency has traditionally been linked to bone health, but it may also have a role to play in respiratory tract infections and autoimmune disease, among others.