New research suggests that a toxin produced by the bacteria E. coli may be what triggers inflammation in inflammatory bowel disease.

The painful symptoms of IBD may be caused by a toxin produced by E. coli bacteria.



The term inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) describes conditions characterized by chronic inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

In the United States, 3 million people are estimated to live with the condition.

While the precise cause of IBD is unknown, researchers do know that it is caused by an overreaction of the immune system to the gastrointestinal tract, which causes inflammation.

This reaction tends to occur in people who are genetically predisposed to the condition. However, there are also environmental factors at play that trigger this immune response — and these factors remain a mystery.

Now, scientists may have stumbled upon an interesting discovery that clues us in on one such potential trigger.

Researchers at the John Innes Centre, in Norwich, United Kingdom, working in collaboration with the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston, MA, think that by-products of a toxin called microcin B17 may cause inflammation in IBD.

Microcin B17 is produced by Escherichia coli — a bacterium that is often found in the guts of humans and other animals.

E. coli produces microcin B17 in order to fight off other bacteria in the gut. This has made the toxin potentially useful in the search for a new antibiotic — something that the team of U.K.-based researchers had been investigating for some time before the Boston group contacted them.

The first author of the new paper is Shankar S. Iyer of the BWH and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and the findings were published in the journal Cell.