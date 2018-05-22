In a recent study, researchers investigated how adhering to the Mediterranean diet might reduce the risk of pollution-related death and cardiovascular disease. Share on Pinterest Can a small dietary switch protect us from poor air quality? Frequently hailed as a panacea for all ills, the Mediterranean diet focuses on fruits, whole grains, vegetables, olive oil, fish, and poultry while minimizing intake of red meat and processed foods. The Mediterranean diet is rich in antioxidants, which are chemicals that mop up potentially damaging oxidized molecules called free radicals. Researchers believe that antioxidants might be behind some of the long list of reported health benefits — and this list seems to get longer each week. For instance, recent studies have associated adherence to the Mediterranean diet with improved cardiovascular health, reduced age-related weight gain, and a decreased risk of metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and breast cancer . This popular diet may also benefit the brain; one meta-analysis concluded that “[a]dherence to a Mediterranean diet may contribute to the prevention of a series of brain diseases.” Another review concluded, “[the] Mediterranean diet is associated with slower cognitive decline and lower risk of developing Alzheimer disease.” The most recent study to explore the potential wonders of this diet looked at whether or not it could protect against the damage caused by air pollution.

Mediterranean food and air pollution The study was led by Chris C. Lim, a doctoral student at the NYU School of Medicine in New York City. He explains the starting point of their study: “Previous studies have shown that dietary changes, particularly the addition of antioxidants, can blunt the adverse effects of exposure to high levels of air pollution over short time periods,” he explains. “What we did not know was whether diet can influence the association between long-term air pollution exposure and health effects.” To investigate, they pored over data from the National Institutes of Health-American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study. The study followed more than half a million people over a 17-year period from six states (California, North Carolina, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania) and two cities (Atlanta and Detroit). The researchers tracked how strictly each person adhered to the Mediterranean diet and estimated their exposure to three atmospheric pollutants: fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3).