How to get a splinter out

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 21 May 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Splinters occur when a small, thin fragment of wood or other material punctures the skin and becomes embedded. In most cases, it will be possible to remove the splinter at home. However, anyone attempting this should always wash their hands and any equipment they will use first. If the area becomes infected, it may be necessary to see a doctor.

In this article, we cover simple methods to remove a splinter and explain when a person should seek medical attention.

How to remove a splinter

Splinter in skin.
Use a recommended method to remove splinters safely at home.

It is possible to remove a splinter at home using one of several methods. The best method depends on:

  • the location of the splinter
  • how deep the splinter is
  • the size of the splinter
  • the direction of the splinter

Below are the most common methods for getting rid of a splinter:

Tweezers

Most people with a small, easy-to-access splinter will use tweezers to remove it. Tweezers make it possible to pinch the splinter and pull it out.

This method involves:

  • disinfecting the tweezers with rubbing alcohol
  • pinching the end of the splinter between the tweezer's arms
  • pulling the splinter out gently and slowly

Duct tape

Duct tape is a very strong tape that can help remove a deeper splinter. This method is often painless.

A person can use duct tape to remove a splinter by:

  • cleaning the area thoroughly
  • applying duct tape to the splinter
  • waiting about 30 minutes
  • pulling the tape off

If this method does not work the first time, it is worth trying again.

Eight effective home remedies for stopping bleeding
Eight effective home remedies for stopping bleeding
Even a minor cut can cause a lot of bleeding. Learn simple home remedies to help the blood clot and stop the bleeding.
Read now

Needle and tweezers

When the splinter has fully punctured the skin, and no part of the material is visible, a person may be able to expose part of it using a needle. Once part of the splinter is exposed, they can then use the tweezers to remove it.

A person can remove a splinter using a needle and tweezers by:

  • disinfecting both the needle and tweezers with rubbing alcohol
  • puncturing the skin with the needle over the part of the splinter closest to the surface
  • pinching the splinter with the tweezers and pulling it out gently and slowly

Use a solution to draw out the splinter

While this method still needs medical testing, some people try soaking the area in a solution in an attempt to draw out a buried splinter.

Some commonly used solutions include:

  • hydrogen peroxide
  • Epsom salt mixed with water
  • baking soda mixed with water
  • lavender oil
  • honey
  • warm water

Using one of these solutions, try removing the splinter by:

  • soaking the splinter in the liquid for a few minutes
  • using a sanitized pair of tweezers to remove the splinter once it has surfaced

However, if a splinter is completely beneath the skin, it is usually best to visit a doctor to have it removed.

Tips to keep in mind

It is important for a person to assess their wound before choosing a removal method. Things to look for include:

  • Is part of the splinter sticking out?
  • Where is the splinter located?
  • In which direction is the splinter going?

Before getting started, a person should thoroughly wash their hands with soapy water and sanitize any equipment that they plan to use, such as tweezers. Always clean the wound after removal to help avoid infection.

If available, use a magnifying glass to help see the splinter. It is also possible to use a lamp or bright natural light from a window.

Finally, it is essential never to squeeze or pinch the skin around the splinter. Applying pressure can cause the splinter to break into more pieces or push it further below the surface.

A person should seek medical attention when:

  • there is redness or discoloration around the splinter
  • the area swells
  • the wound is leaking pus
  • the splinter is large
  • the skin is warm to the touch
  • the splinter is near the eye
  • the wound is excessively painful
  • the splinter is stuck deep in the skin

Takeaway

A splinter is a common but painful injury that it is usually easy to treat at home. Before removing a splinter, a person should be sure to follow proper precautions, such as washing their hands and sanitizing any equipment.

A person should ask a medical professional to remove the splinter if it is very large, is positioned near the eye, or appears infected.

Related coverage

What to know about filiform warts Filiform warts are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and are contagious. They have distinctive long projections, making them easy to identify, and they often form around the eyes and mouth. These warts often disappear without treatment. We look at common ways to remove them, at home or in a clinic. Read now
What causes a piercing rejection to occur? Sometimes, the body will reject a piercing. Piercing rejection happens when the immune system sees the jewelry as a foreign object and tries to push it back out. This can cause discomfort and scarring. In this article, we look at how to spot a piercing rejection, prevention tips, and stopping the process of rejection. Read now
How do I get rid of blackheads safely? Blackheads are pockets of skin pigment that have turned brown after being exposed to oxygen. They are often associated with outbreaks of acne, and they are not removed in the same way as regular pimples. This MNT Knowledge Center article will explain how to safely cleanse them. Read now
Home remedies for varicose veins Varicose veins affect around 20 percent of the population. In some people, they may be very uncomfortable and even painful. In this article, we look at some home remedies and natural treatments that can relieve the swelling and pain associated with varicose veins. We also discuss treatment options for varicose veins. Read now
Do eyelashes grow back? What you need to know Losing a few eyelashes from time to time is normal. However, sometimes a person loses many or all of their eyelashes, perhaps as a result of a burn, a medical therapy, or a health condition. In this article, learn how quickly the eyelashes grow back, as well as treatments and home remedies to help the process. Read now
Pain / Anesthetics

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 21 May 2018.

    Visit our Pain / Anesthetics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pain / Anesthetics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "How to get a splinter out." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 22 May. 2018. Web.
    22 May. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321876.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, May 22). "How to get a splinter out." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pain / Anesthetics

Scroll to top