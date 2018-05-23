Fevers are more than just a symptom of illness or infection, claim researchers; elevated body temperature sets in motion a series of mechanisms that regulate our immune system, they found.

When we are healthy, our body temperature tends to gravitate around a constant 37°C (98.6°F).

But when our bodies are faced with an infection or virus, body temperature often goes up and we experience fever.

A slight fever is characterized by a minor rise in body temperature to about 38°C (100.4°F), with larger increases to around 39.5°C (103.1°F) counting as “high fever.”

When we have the flu, for instance, we may come down with a mild and somewhat uncomfortable fever, driving many of us to seek natural or over-the-counter remedies against it.

Fevers aren’t always a bad sign; you may even have heard that mild fevers are a good indication that your immune system is doing its job. But fevers aren’t just a byproduct of our immune response.

In fact, it’s the other way around: an elevated body temperature triggers cellular mechanisms that ensure the immune system takes appropriate action against the offending virus or bacteria.

So say researchers hailing from two academic institutions in the United Kingdom: the University of Warwick in Coventry and the University of Manchester.

Senior researchers Profs. David Rand and Mike White led teams of mathematicians and biologists to understand what happens at cellular level when fever takes hold.

Their findings, which have recently been published in PNAS, reveal that higher body temperatures drive the activity of certain proteins that, in turn, switch genes responsible for the body’s immune response on and off, as required.