New research finds that flavonoids — which are natural chemical compounds found in plants, such as fruits and vegetables — can help to slow the decline in lung function that tends to occur with age.

Flavonoids give fruits and vegetables their vibrant colors. However, new research shows that they can also do wonders for our lungs.

Flavonoids are a class of polyphenols, or natural chemicals, that can be found in plants.

They fulfill many roles. As the plants’ pigments, they are responsible for the vibrant colors of fruits and vegetables, and they also attract pollinating insects and regulate cell growth.

Research has suggested that dietary flavonoids may hold a lot of benefits for human health.

In vivo and in vitro studies have exposed flavonoids’ range of anti-inflammatory and antidiabetic properties, as well as their anticancer and neuroprotective benefits.

New research adds to this list, suggesting that a certain type of flavonoid called “anthocyanins” can help to maintain healthy lung function well into old age.

The research was led by Vanessa Garcia-Larsen, Ph.D., who is an assistant professor in the Human Nutrition Division of the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD.

The findings were presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference, held in San Diego, CA.