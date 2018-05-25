Antifungal resistance is a real and growing problem. According to an innovative new study, nylon polymers may help to tackle fungal species that currently defy treatment. Share on Pinterest Could nylon (depicted here) be the answer to antifungal resistance? Although it is less well known than antibiotic resistance, antifungal resistance is also an expanding problem. Particular fungi have always been hard to treat, but, increasingly, some that were once easy to manage are becoming ever more difficult to tackle. For instance, the very common fungus Candida, which can cause invasive infections, is starting to become immune to conventional antifungals. So, the race is on to design antifungal drugs that can circumnavigate this medical conundrum. One new and surprising contender is nylon.

A new antifungal? Over recent years, researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have been investigating nylon polymers’ ability to fight fungi. The authors of the new study, which was led by Nancy Keller, wanted to locate a compound that would interact with the fungus in the same way that peptides in the immune system do. Peptides are short chains of amino acids, so the team looked at other short chain molecules, and they settled on nylon. Keller decided to join forces with microbiologist Christina Hull and chemist Samuel Gellman, who had previously developed polymers for use as antibiotics. Together, they sought to understand whether the polymers could be as successful against fungi as they had been against bacteria. Three nylon polymers were pitted against 41 species of fungi. They compared their fungus-killing ability against azoles, a common class of antifungal drug. The researchers were pleasantly surprised at the polymers’ success rates. The nylon polymers halted the growth of 24 species, some of which are already resistant to azoles. “The fungi are very spread out, in a biochemical way. There was no way of predicting the polymers would be active against such a wide breadth of taxa.” Nancy Keller The scientists have now published their findings in the journal mSphere. The species of fungi that were succesfully destroyed include Rhizopus arrhizus, which can cause life-threatening conditions in at-risk individuals, and Scedosporium prolificans, which can cause fatal infections and is impervious to existing antifungals. However, not all fungi species succumbed. Notably, Aspergillus — a fungus that can cause serious lung conditions in susceptible people — did not respond.