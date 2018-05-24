The majority of us will think nothing of listening to loud music via headphones, or standing in the front row, next to the speakers, at a rock concert. But these habits may lead to subtle hearing loss, which, research now shows, may affect the brain in undesirable ways.

Share on Pinterest Beware of minor hearing problems early in life; they may lead to cognitive impairment as you grow older.

Every day of our lives, we face being exposed to loud noises — particularly those of us who live in busy cities.

These are not normally loud enough to harm our hearing. But if we are consistently exposed to sounds that break a certain noise threshold, it may, in time, cause some amount of hearing loss.

The unit used to measured sound intensity is decibels, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer examples of which types of sounds are harmless and which may endanger hearing, based on decibel level.

Normal conversation or soft background noises — such as the humming of an air conditioning unit — amount to about 60 decibels . Louder noises that you may find annoying — such as the sound of the washing machine running — amount to 70 decibels. The noise of city traffic could rise to about 80–85 decibels.

Exposure to noises above 85 decibels (but under 120 decibels) over a long period of time can harm the hearing. Such noises could be music listened to at maximum volume using headphones, sitting close to the speakers at a music concert or at the movies, and working with power tools.

Extremely loud noises over 120 decibels can cause immediate hearing loss.

Recently, researchers from Ohio State University in Columbus have found that young adults with minor hearing loss display changes in brain activity that are normally only seen in old age.

“Hearing loss, even minor deficits, can take a toll in young people — they’re using cognitive resources that could be preserved until much later in life,” notes lead researcher Yune Lee.

“Most concerning, this early hearing loss could pave the way for dementia.” Yune Lee

The team’s findings were recently published in the journal eNeuro.