What is hyperosmia and what causes it?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 25 May 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Hyperosmia is a heightened sense of smell. This increased ability to perceive odors usually occurs due to another condition, but may also happen on its own in some cases.

In this article, we examine the other symptoms that can occur alongside hyperosmia, as well as the range of conditions that can cause it. We also take a look at the treatment options for a heightened sense of smell.

Symptoms

hyperosmia is a heightened sense of smell
A person with hyperosmia has a heightened sense of smell.

When someone has hyperosmia, they can experience smells more strongly than other people. This strong sense of smell may lead a person with hyperosmia to experience discomfort and illness from certain odors.

Trigger odors for hyperosmia vary from person to person. Common smells that may trigger discomfort or illness in a person with hyperosmia include:

  • chemical smells
  • perfumes
  • cleaning products
  • scented candles

Because a variety of underlying conditions may cause hyperosmia, a person may also experience other symptoms related to the condition.

Complications

Hyperosmia tends to be a complication of another underlying condition. However, changes to the sense of smell may trigger an increase in headaches and nausea and vomiting.

Migraines are a type of headache that can cause recurrent attacks of moderate to severe pain. The reason why some people have migraines is currently unknown, but environmental changes, such as the weather, can trigger a migraine.

Environmental triggers can also include certain smells. As a result, people with hyperosmia may be more likely to experience migraines when they smell particular odors.

In some cases, hyperosmia may lead to depression or anxiety.

Causes

hyperosmia can occur during pregnancy
A pregnant woman may experience hyperosma because of hormonal changes.

There may be a genetic reason that makes some people more likely to develop hyperosmia than others. Scientists need to carry out more research to fully understand this possible genetic link and to develop potential treatments.

Hyperosmia typically occurs alongside another condition. Some of these conditions can cause a change in the sense of smell. Sometimes, however, a change in the sense of smell can worsen the underlying problem.

Possible causes of hyperosmia include the following:

Pregnancy

Hormonal changes in pregnancy can lead to changes in the sense of smell. According to research, the majority of pregnant women experience a heightened sense of smell in the first trimester of pregnancy.

People who experience hyperosmia during pregnancy may also experience increased nausea and vomiting.

Pregnancy-induced hyperosmia tends to go away after the pregnancy ends and hormone levels return to normal.

Autoimmune disorders

Hyperosmia is a common symptom of some autoimmune disorders. It can also occur when the kidneys do not work correctly, which can lead to Addison's disease, an adrenal gland disorder.

Systemic lupus erythematosus also affects the sense of smell, primarily due to its impact on the nervous system.

Lyme disease

Some studies show that as many as 50 percent of the people that contract this tick-borne illness develop hyperosmia. The way that Lyme disease affects the nervous system may contribute to the change in the sense of smell.

What's to know about Lyme disease
What's to know about Lyme disease
Hyperosmia is a common symptom of Lyme disease. Learn about other symptoms of Lyme disease, as well as how it is treated.
Read now

Other neurological conditions

The following neurological conditions can cause hyperosmia:

Prescription medications

Many prescription medications can affect the sense of smell. Most medications dull the sense of smell, but occasionally a prescription drug may make certain smells stronger.

People that experience a change in their sense of smell after starting a new medication should consult their doctor.

Diabetes

In rare cases, type 1 diabetes may cause hyperosmia. This generally occurs when type 1 diabetes has not yet been treated or is not well managed.

Nutritional deficiencies

Some nutritional deficiencies, including a lack of B-12, can affect the sense of smell. A deficiency in B-12 can seriously impair the nervous system.

Diagnosis

A person who experiences a change in their sense of smell should take note of any other new symptoms that they are experiencing.

A doctor will likely start by taking note of the person's symptoms and then conducting a full physical exam.

If the cause of hyperosmia is not clear, a doctor may then order more tests to work out the cause. Possible tests may include blood tests and imaging tests.

Treatment

peppermint gum can help with hyperosmia
Chewing peppermint gum may help to reduce the effects of hyperosmia.

Treating hyperosmia depends largely on the cause.

In many cases, the best treatment for hyperosmia is to avoid smells that cause it. Trigger smells may vary from person to person but can include strong chemical smells and particular food.

When it is not possible to avoid a smell, a person may find it helps to chew peppermint gum or suck peppermint candy until they can move away from the cause of the odor.

A doctor may prescribe medications to treat the underlying conditions that cause hyperosmia. For example, people who experience migraines might find that migraine medication helps relieve hyperosmia. People with hyperosmia due to disorders affecting the nervous system may also benefit from taking medications for their condition.

On the other hand, a doctor may change someone's prescription if they are experiencing hyperosmia as a side effect of a particular medication.

Sometimes, surgery is required to remove growths in the skull or nose if they are causing the hyperosmia.

Outlook

Hyperosmia can be challenging to treat because the underlying cause may not be easy to identify.

When a doctor can identify the underlying condition, they can successfully help people with hyperosmia find relief from their heightened sense of smell.

Related coverage

What is morning sickness and how can I treat it? Morning sickness can strike at any time of the day or night. A person often feels tired and nauseous, and they may vomit. These symptoms tend to be the first sign of pregnancy, and around 80 percent of pregnant people are affected. It very rarely puts the baby at risk. Here, learn about triggers, treatments, and more. Read now
Babesia and Lyme disease: What's the connection? Lyme disease is commonly caused by ticks. Another lesser-known risk of tick bites is babesia, a dangerous microparasite that can infect human blood. It can have a particularly dangerous effect on the elderly and people with weak immune systems. Read on to learn about how to recognize and treat the disease. Read now
Ticks and Lyme disease: how worried should we be? With recent reports of a rise in Lyme disease cases, we try to find out just how worried should we be about the pesky bugs closely associated with the condition: ticks. Read now
What causes Addison's disease? Addison's disease, also called chronic insufficiency of the adrenal cortex, affects the adrenal glands. Learn about the possible causes of this condition. Read now
Should I worry about a tick bite? Ticks are parasites that feed on blood, and although their bites are harmless they can still transmit diseases, such as Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Learn what ticks are and how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a bite. This MNT Knowledge Center article also explains how to prevent tick bites. Read now
Neurology / Neuroscience
Ear, Nose and Throat Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 25 May 2018.

    Visit our Neurology / Neuroscience category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Neurology / Neuroscience.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What is hyperosmia and what causes it?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 26 May. 2018. Web.
    26 May. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321937.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, May 26). "What is hyperosmia and what causes it?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Neurology / Neuroscience

Scroll to top