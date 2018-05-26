New research reveals how the pesticides paraquat and maneb alter gene expression and may lead to Parkinson’s disease in people who are genetically predisposed to the illness.

Estimates show that around 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year.

Although it is not exactly known what causes the disease, both genetic and environmental factors are thought to play a critical role.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) note that environmental exposure to pesticides, for example, might increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s.

Older studies have suggested that the pesticides paraquat and maneb , in particular, may increase vulnerability to Parkinson’s in people who are already genetically prone to developing the illness.

More recent studies have sought to unpack the neuronal mechanisms that are at play in this link between pesticides and the neurodegenerative condition.

For instance, some studies have shown that pesticides interfere with neurogenesis — the process wherein the brain creates new neurons — in the hippocampus, which is a key brain region for memory and information processing.

Pesticides have this effect by causing genetic alterations. Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Guelph (U of G) in Ontario, Canada, unravels some of the ways in which pesticides cause genetic mutations, leading to neurodegeneration.

Senior study author Scott Ryan, a professor of molecular and cellular biology at U of G, explains the motivation behind the research. He notes, “People exposed to these chemicals are at about a 250 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease than the rest of the population.”

“We wanted to investigate what is happening in this susceptible population that results in some people developing the disease,” Prof. Ryan adds.

The findings were published in the journal Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology.