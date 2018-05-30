A recently published review finds a significant link between hay fever and a raised risk of anxiety and depression in adolescents. They also appear to be more impulsive and have less resistance to stress.

Allergies, such as hay fever, affect an estimated 50 million people in the United States.

Although they are often considered fairly minor ailments, they can significantly impact the lives of those who live with them.

Roughly 10–30 percent of the global population have hay fever, which is also called allergic rhinitis.

And, in 2010, 11.1 million doctors’ visits ended in a diagnosis of allergic rhinitis.

The most common symptoms, as many people will know first-hand, include a runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, sneezes and coughs, and fatigue.

Although incredibly uncomfortable, a recent review digs a little deeper, finding links between hay fever and certain psychological issues in adolescents.

This age group was of particular interest to the authors because they are a distinct and sometimes forgotten demographic; we should not “assume that adolescents are either big children or small adults,” they write.