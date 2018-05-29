We know that our gut microbiota play a crucial role in regulating our overall health, particularly our fat stores. But to what extent are the processes that influence fat buildup determined by genetic factors and environmental factors, such as diet?

Increasing amounts of evidence now point to the importance of the collections of bacteria found in our guts — often known as the “gut microbiota” — in various aspects of our well-being.

One review even calls gut bacteria “the forgotten organ,” since they are highly active and their chemical processes influence the body’s metabolism in numerous ways.

For this reason, researchers from King’s College London in the United Kingdom decided to take a closer look at what influences the activity of gut bacteria — especially as it relates to weight gain and weight distribution in the body.

In order to do so, the scientists analyzed the fecal metabolome — the collection of molecules, or “metabolites,” produced by certain metabolic processes — of twins, in order to understand how chemical processes that take place in the gut affect the distribution of fat, and particularly its accumulation around the waist.

Excessive waist fat is deemed a risk factor for the development of metabolic conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

Through their research, lead investigator Cristina Menni and her team managed to put together a database listing which gut bacteria were linked with which metabolites. Also, they answered the question, “Are chemical processes in the gut influenced more by our genetic profile, or by our dietary choices?”

Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Genetics.

“This study has really accelerated our understanding of the interplay between what we eat, the way it is processed in the gut, and the development of fat in the body, but also immunity and inflammation,” says Menni.

“By analyzing the fecal metabolome, we have been able to get a snapshot of both the health of the body and the complex processes taking place in the gut,” she adds.