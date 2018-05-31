Researchers claim that there is an “urgent need” to test triclosan, a common chemical in household products. After preliminary studies, scientists conclude that it might cause colonic inflammation and promote colon cancer. Share on Pinterest Could a common toothpaste ingredient be causing more harm than good? Triclosan is not necessarily a household name, but the products that it is found in certainly are. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties make it useful in toothpastes, detergents, soaps, and mouthwashes. Since first being patented in 1964, it has grown in popularity to become one of the most widely used ingredients of its kind. Triclosan is now added to a range of items, such as bedding, socks, and toys, to slow down the buildup of bacteria and fungi.

Triclosan’s global takeover Although generally considered safe, the chemical has become worryingly ubiquitous. For instance, in a study run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 75 percent of the urine samples they tested contained triclosan. The compound has also been found in blood plasma and breast milk and is known to be widely distributed throughout the planet’s rivers, streams, oceans, and reservoirs. Because of its potential role in antimicrobial resistance and endocrine disruption, and its theoretical effects on the immune system , it has been deemed a “contaminant of emerging concern” by the United States Geological Survey. A study, published recently in the journal Science Translational Medicine, tested whether triclosan might have any negative effects on gut health. The researchers, led by Guodong Zhang, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, used a mouse model to gain insight. In order to investigate, they tested the impact of small doses of triclosan on a range of mouse models. The scientists gave each mouse model a brief, low-level exposure to triclosan. In all mouse models used, triclosan prompted inflammation of the colon, worsened symptoms of colitis (inflammation of the lining of the colon), and promoted colitis-associated tumor growth. Some models were particularly sensitive. Co-author Hang Xiao explains, “[W]e used a genetically engineered mouse model which develops spontaneous inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.” “[T]reatment with triclosan,” Xiao goes on, “significantly increased disease development of IBD in the mice, suggesting that IBD patients may need to reduce exposure to this compound.”