A person can be allergic to almost any food. While carrots are nutritious and packed with beta carotene, these root vegetables can also cause dangerous allergic reactions.

An allergic reaction to carrots can be one element of oral allergy syndrome, which is also known as pollen-food allergy syndrome. A person with this syndrome is allergic to pollens in certain raw fruits, vegetables, and nuts. After eating a trigger food, they experience an itchy throat, mouth, or ears.

If a person has a severe allergy to carrots, their reaction may be serious, especially if they have come into contact with the raw vegetable.

Anyone with a food allergy should consult a doctor to determine the best course of action.

In this article, we examine the signs, symptoms, and diagnosis of a carrot allergy. We also look at the types of foods to avoid.

Symptoms



A person with this allergy may notice symptoms after eating raw carrot. Cooked carrots tend to cause more minor reactions, as the cooking process breaks down allergens.

Symptoms of a carrot allergy can range from mild to severe, but they are likely to be mild.

Typical symptoms include:

an itchy tongue, mouth, lips, ears, or throat

swelling in the mouth area

a scratchy feeling in the throat

Occasionally, symptoms may be severe and require treatment. More severe symptoms can include:

hives

breathing problems

swollen skin

a cough

a sore throat

sneezing

a runny nose

tightness in the chest

congestion

In rare cases, anaphylaxis can occur. This life-threatening allergic reaction causes the body to go into shock and requires emergency medical attention.

When introducing a baby to any new food, it is important to watch for allergic reactions. If any symptoms develop, consult a doctor.

How common is a carrot allergy?

Carrot allergies are not among the most common in the United States. However, they are fairly common in Europe.

Diagnosis

Anyone who suspects that they have an allergy should visit a doctor.

The doctor will likely begin by reviewing the person's symptoms and family history. They may then recommend allergy testing.

A skin prick test, also called a scratch test, may be used. It involves the doctor placing a tiny amount of the allergen, in this case carrot, on a person's forearm or back. They then prick or scratch the area, allowing the allergen to penetrate the skin.

If the test is positive, a person will develop small red bumps at the site.

The doctor may suggest that a person follow a special diet for several days and keep a food diary to record what they ate and how they felt. This information will help the doctor to determine whether the person has a food allergy.

Depending on the results, a doctor may then suggest a food challenge, in which a person eats a small amount of a suspected trigger food and any reactions are recorded.

Foods to avoid



Most people with a carrot allergy know to avoid carrots, both raw and cooked. However, carrots can be included in a surprisingly large range of products.

A person with a carrot allergy should carefully check the ingredients of:

prepared pot roasts

marinades

vegetable juices

premade smoothies

canned soups and stews

prepackaged rice dishes

many roasted meat dishes

premade cooking stock or broth

some baked goods

Personal hygiene products can also include carrots. A person with an allergy should check the labels of lotions, face masks, and soaps.

Treatment

The best treatment for a carrot allergy is to avoid coming into contact with the vegetable. Doctors may recommend using antihistamines to control or reduce symptoms of allergic reactions.

If a person with a carrot allergy develops symptoms of anaphylaxis, they need immediate medical treatment, which involves:

epinephrine

supplemental oxygen

antihistamines and steroids delivered to a vein

medicines that open the airways and facilitate breathing

CPR may also be necessary. In this procedure, chest compressions help to pump blood through the heart.

Risk factors



A person is more likely to have a carrot allergy if they are allergic to some other foods and plants, such as birch pollen, which contains proteins similar to those in carrots.

Being allergic to other plants in the parsley and carrot family may also increase a person's risk. These plants include:

parsley

parsnips

celery

dill

coriander

cumin

caraway

fennel

People may be more likely to develop food allergies if they have a family history of these reactions. Those with seasonal allergies or asthma may also have a higher risk of food allergies.

When to see a doctor

Anyone who suspects that they have an allergy should see a doctor.

A person with a carrot allergy should seek emergency medical attention if they have any symptoms of anaphylaxis, including:

low blood pressure

a weak, fast pulse

fainting

loss of consciousness

trouble breathing

a swollen tongue or throat

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Outlook

Most people with carrot allergies can prevent reactions by avoiding carrots and products that contain them.

Anyone with a food allergy should carefully read the labels of packaged foods and personal hygiene products.

When necessary, a doctor can recommend allergy medications that help to reduce symptoms.