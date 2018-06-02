Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative condition, is characterized by symptoms such as muscle stiffness and tremor in the limbs, as well as impaired balance, all of which tend to worsen over time. Has innovative research found a more reliable tool that helps to improve these symptoms?

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) report that approximately 50,000 individuals in the United States receive a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis every year.

Available treatments for this condition target its symptoms, aiming to improve the patients’ quality of life.

These treatments include different types of drugs that may focus either on motor on non-motor effects of the disease, as well as deep brain stimulation, which may be offered as an alternative therapy to people who do not respond well to drugs.

In deep brain stimulation, electrodes are surgically implanted into the brain. These are connected to a device that is attached to the chest. Through these implants, electrical stimuli are transmitted to the regions of the brain that regulate movement.

However, deep brain stimulation has — at least so far — come with certain risks and drawbacks. The device works continuously and has to be programmed so that the stimuli it sends are best adjusted to the wearer’s needs.

Often, devices will need to be reprogrammed by a specialist. Also, because they run on batteries, the lifespan of these implants is limited, and they eventually have to be replaced.

A team at the University of California, San Francisco — whose work was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) — recognizes these drawbacks and set out to test more personalizable deep brain stimulation implants.

The results of their efforts — which were part of the Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative — have been reported in the Journal of Neural Engineering.