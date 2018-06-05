What's the truth about chiropractors?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 5 Jun 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, BSN, CCRN
Reviewed by
Chiropractors attend graduate-level health colleges to treat disorders of the bones, nerves, muscles, and ligaments. They graduate as doctors of chiropractic degrees, but they are not medical doctors.

While chiropractors are widely known for treating back and neck pain, they also treat bone and soft tissue conditions.

In this article, we explore myths and truths of chiropractic care. We also describe the training that chiropractors undergo, how safe these treatments may be, and the research behind the practice.

What certifications must chiropractors have?

Chiropractor working on woman's back
A chiropractor's work involves making adjustments to reduce back pain.

A common myth is that chiropractors do not undergo a significant amount of training.

In fact, they typically complete about 8 years of higher education before they are licensed.

Chiropractors tend to have 4 years of undergraduate education.

They usually graduate with a pre-med major after having taken courses in sciences, such as biology, chemistry, psychology, and physics.

They then attend a chiropractic graduate program. On average, these involve 4 years of education with a total of 4,200 instructional hours in course credits.

Chiropractic program specifics

Divided by year, a chiropractic graduate program usually involves:

  • First year: Courses in general anatomy, chiropractic principles, biochemistry, spinal anatomy.
  • Second year: Courses in chiropractic procedures, pathology, clinical orthopedics, imaging interpretation, and research methods.
  • Third year: Courses in clinical internships, integrated chiropractic, pediatrics, dermatology, practice management, and ethics and jurisprudence.
  • Fourth year: A clinical internship, in which a student studies under a chiropractor and completes rotations in a hospital or veterans' clinic.

Other studies often accompany those mentioned above.

After completing the educational and training requirements, an aspiring chiropractor in the United States will sit for their state licensing board. Once they have obtained licensure and certification from the board, they will become a doctor of chiropractic.

Chiropractors often receive additional training and certification in a wide variety of specialties, including nutrition, sports medicine, acupuncture, and rehabilitation.

According to the American Chiropractic Association, the average chiropractic program involves as many classroom hours as a program that trains medical doctors.

Are chiropractors legitimate?

Another common myth is that a chiropractor merely cracks a person's back or bones.

Chiropractic care is centered around spinal manipulation. However, practitioners also study how the spine and its structures are related to the body's function.

What do chiropractors attempt to heal?

Stressed woman with a painful neck
Chiropractors attempt to heal whiplash-related conditions.

A majority of a chiropractor's work involves making adjustments to heal:

  • lower back pain
  • whiplash-related conditions
  • neck pain

They may also provide services such as postural testing and analysis, as well as others designed to promote nutrition and healthful exercise.

Does it work?

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health in the U.S., chiropractic therapy is the type most commonly used for back pain. An estimated 74 percent of Americans with pain in this area have used chiropractic care at some point in their treatment.

Results of a 2010 review cited by the center suggest that spinal manipulation may be useful for treating back pain, migraine headaches, whiplash, and other conditions affecting the upper and lower extremities.

Like other forms of treatment, chiropractic care will not benefit all injuries. Sessions should be tailored to a person's needs and performed by a licensed chiropractor.

How does acupuncture work?
How does acupuncture work?
Acupuncture is another popular form of alternative medicine. Here, learn about the risks, potential benefits, and more.
Read now

Who could benefit?

Several myths surround this question. One myth is that chiropractors only treat back pain. In fact, chiropractic care can also help to heal pain in the foot, elbow, shoulder, and neck.

The same review cited by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health concluded that chiropractic treatment is not useful in treating:

Authors of the review failed to find definitive evidence that chiropractic care treated musculoskeletal conditions, such as fibromyalgia, temporomandibular joint disorders, and mid-back pain.

Chiropractors also do not treat traumatic injuries, such as bone fractures. A chiropractor will usually perform an X-ray to ensure that treatment will not worsen a traumatic injury.

Science supporting chiropractic treatment

chiropractor working with a patient
Studies suggest that chiropractic methods are viable options for managing pain.

A 2018 review included 17 years of studies involving spinal manipulation and mobilization, which is a more passive form of manipulation.

The studies investigated the effects of these treatments on chronic lower back pain, and the authors concluded that the chiropractic methods were "viable" options for pain management.

A 2017 review examined the effectiveness of spinal manipulation in treating lower back pain.

The authors concluded that treatment improved both function and pain for up to 6 weeks.

The American College of Physicians recommend that those with lower back pain use a variety of non-pharmacological treatments, including spinal manipulation.

Researchers generally agree that more studies are needed to determine the ideal length and frequency of chiropractic sessions and to identify what injuries may benefit from specific treatments.

Is it safe?

One of the most common sources of contention regarding chiropractic treatments concerns safety.

A person may experience side effects of spinal manipulation, including:

There have been occasional reports of long-term danger related to chiropractic care.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports that severe complications may include worsening pain and cauda equina syndrome, which involves nerve damage in the lower spinal cord.

According to the American Chiropractic Association, most discomfort and soreness subsides within 24 hours of spinal manipulation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) state that it is unsafe for people with certain health conditions to undergo chiropractic manipulation. These conditions include:

  • bone disease and infections
  • broken bones
  • inflamed joints, such as in cases of rheumatoid arthritis
  • some circulation problems
  • infections of the nervous system

Takeaway

An aspiring chiropractor must spend thousands of hours studying before obtaining a license. In 2016, an estimated 47,400 chiropractors were practicing in the U.S., according to the country's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Chiropractic care is drug-free and non-invasive, and it may treat some musculoskeletal problems. While this form of alternative medicine may not benefit everyone, it is generally considered safe for most people.

Related coverage

Middle back pain: Causes and relief Learn about 13 causes of middle back pain and discover techniques to find relief. Common causes include poor posture, arthritis, and herniated disks. Read now
How do you stretch the latissimus dorsi? The latissimus dorsi is a large muscle that stretches from the middle to lower back. While overuse can lead to pain, some movement may provide relief. We describe exercises that stretch and alleviate pain in this muscle, also known as the lats. Here, learn to identify, relieve, and prevent pain in the latissimus dorsi. Read now
What's to know about ulnar nerve entrapment? The ulnar nerve gives sensation to the forearm and fourth and fifth fingers. Entrapment occurs when the nerve is compressed or irritated. Arthritis, swelling, or bone spurs may be responsible. Many make a full recovery, but entrapment can lead to paralysis and loss of feeling if treatment is delayed. Learn more here. Read now
What causes muscle soreness and stiffness? Muscle stiffness is when the muscles feel tight and difficult to move. Most cases can be treated with home remedies, but some require medical attention. Read now
How long does it take to build muscle with exercise? Performing particular exercises and eating the right foods can help to build muscle over time. In this article, we look in detail at how muscle builds up and long it will take. We also give you some ideas about the types of exercise and diet that can achieve this, as well as some tips on how to exercise safely. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Rehabilitation / Physical Therapy Sports Medicine / Fitness

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "What's the truth about chiropractors?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 6 Jun. 2018. Web.
    6 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322038.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, June 6). "What's the truth about chiropractors?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top