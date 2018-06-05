These four foods are proven to lower your cholesterol

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Plant-based foods are known to be good for the heart. Are there any foods in particular that lower cholesterol and keep this vital organ strong and healthy? Yes, suggests a new study. In fact, there are four main foods whose heart benefits have been proven by several controlled trials.
soy based foods
Foods containing soy protein are particularly good for cardiovascular health, suggests a new study.

Plant-based diets are great for cardiovascular health, but a vegetarian diet low in saturated fats may not be the best thing for keeping cholesterol in check.

Instead, it may be better to selectively eat a few foods that decrease the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is also known as the "bad" cholesterol.

This was the main takeaway of an influential study, published in 2011, that presented a "portfolio" of four foods that had each been proven to reduce cholesterol and heart disease risk. These foods are:

  • nuts
  • plant protein obtained either from soy-based foods such as tofu, soy milk, or other soy-based meat substitutes, or from pulses such as beans, peas, chickpeas, or lentils
  • soluble fiber, such as "oats, barley, psyllium, eggplant, okra, apples, oranges, or berries"
  • margarine enhanced with plant sterols, or "cholesterol-like" compounds that can be found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and cereals

Ever since 2011, several governmental organizations have recognized the benefits of this so-called Portfolio diet.

Now, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes have commissioned a meta-analysis of all the evidence available to assess and summarize the benefits of the Portfolio diet for preventing cardiovascular disease.

The first author of the new paper is Laura Chiavaroli, from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Toronto in Canada, and the findings were published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases.

Cholesterol lowered by 17 percent

Specifically, the Portfolio diet recommends a daily intake of 42 grams of nuts, 20 grams of soluble fiber, 2 grams of plant sterols, and 50 grams of plant protein. The amounts are based on a daily consumption of 2,000 calories.

Chiavaroli and colleagues examined randomized and non-randomized controlled trials that studied the effect of this dietary pattern "in comparison to any energy-matched diet that did not provide components of the Portfolio [diet]."

Nut lovers rejoice: Your favorite snack protects your heart
Nut lovers rejoice: Your favorite snack protects your heart
It's becoming increasingly clear that nuts have great heart-protecting benefits.
Read now

Overall, the analysis found that sticking to the Portfolio diet lowers total cholesterol levels, as well as triglycerides (which are the most common fat types in the human body), blood pressure, and C-reactive protein (which is a marker of inflammation).

In fact, the Portfolio diet decreased LDL cholesterol by 17 percent and the risk of developing coronary heart disease over the course of a decade by 13 percent.

The authors conclude, "Current evidence demonstrates that the Portfolio dietary pattern leads to clinically meaningful improvements in [LDL cholesterol] as well as other established cardiometabolic risk factors and estimated 10-year [coronary heart disease] risk."

Study co-author Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D. — the director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine — comments on the findings.

She says, "Previous clinical trials and observational studies have found strong evidence that a plant-based diet can improve heart health."

"This study demonstrates that certain plant foods are especially effective for lowering cholesterol and boosting our overall cardiovascular health."

Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D.

Related coverage

Coronary heart disease: What you need to know The coronary arteries supply oxygen and blood to the heart. They can narrow, often because cholesterol accumulates on the arteries’ walls. This results in coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. Here, learn about risk factors, early warning signs, means of prevention, and treatments. Read now
What are the best foods for heart health? There are many ways to improve cardiac health, and watching what we eat is one of the most important. Here, we provide details of 16 heart-healthy foods. Read now
What is the difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol? The body needs cholesterol, but too much bad cholesterol can be harmful and is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. In this article, learn about the difference between HDL and LDL — “good” and “bad” — cholesterol, as well as how they are measured. What steps can you take to lower LDL and increase HDL? Read now
Can fish oils and omega-3 oils benefit our health? Fish oils and omega-3 oils are believed to be good for our health, but where can we find them and what can they do for us? Are there any risks? Read now
How to lower high triglycerides Triglycerides are the most common fat found in the body. Extra calories are stored in the form of triglycerides. They are important for health, but high triglyceride levels increase the risk of certain diseases. Learn what can be done to lower triglyceride levels with tips on diet and exercise. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Cardiovascular / Cardiology
Cholesterol Heart Disease Nutrition / Diet

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Cardiovascular / Cardiology

Scroll to top