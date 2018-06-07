What is sphincter of Oddi dysfunction?

Last updated Last updated Thu 7 Jun 2018
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
Sphincter of Oddi dysfunction is a rare condition affecting the digestive system. It can cause considerable discomfort in the abdomen, but it is possible to manage symptoms with lifestyle changes and medication.

This article will discuss what sphincter of Oddi dysfunction (SOD) is, along with its symptoms and causes. It also covers diet and treatment.

What is sphincter of Oddi dysfunction?

Biliary system showing sphincter of oddi dysfunction.
SOD causes digestive fluids to build up in the pancreas and liver.

SOD occurs when the sphincter of Oddi does not open and close properly. This can happen for many reasons, including:

SOD creates a buildup of digestive juices in the pancreas and liver, which leads to intense abdominal pain.

The pancreas produces pancreatic juices, and the liver produces bile, which are chemicals that help to digest food in the intestines. Usually, these chemicals enter the small intestines through a duct, which is opened and closed by a surrounding muscle called the sphincter of Oddi.

SOD can cause:

  • biliary dysfunction, which occurs when the fluids build up in the liver
  • pancreatitis, which develops when the buildup happens in the pancreas

Symptoms

People with SOD typically experience severe abdominal pain. The pain may be recurrent and can vary in intensity. Other symptoms of SOD can include:

Fifteen possible causes of abdominal pain
Fifteen possible causes of abdominal pain
Read about 15 possible causes of abdominal pain and when to see a doctor here.
Read now

Causes

Experts do not fully understand what causes SOD to develop, but they have proposed several theories. For example, it may be related to biliary microlithiasis, which is a condition where small gallstones form in the bile ducts.

Another theory suggests that SOD could be related to duodenitis, which is an inflammation of the duodenum, the first part of the small intestines.

More research is required to determine what initially causes SOD. Some research suggests that SOD most commonly develops in women between 30 and 50 years old who have had their gallbladders removed.

Diet

Vegan plant based salad for healthy meal.
Eating smaller and more frequent meals may help.

Some people may find that eating certain foods trigger their symptoms. However, there is not yet sufficient research to outline which specific foods people with SOD should avoid.

Trigger foods will vary from person to person, and those with SOD may find it best to use trial and error to determine which foods trigger their symptoms.

A person can also start a food diary to help keep track of how dietary changes influence their symptoms.

People with SOD may benefit from trying some of the following general dietary tips:

  • avoiding alcohol
  • eating a low-fat diet
  • maintaining a normal cholesterol level
  • eating smaller, more frequent meals
  • avoiding spicy foods
  • eating foods high in fiber
  • maintaining a healthy weight

Treatment and relief

Treatment will depend on the type of SOD a person has and the severity of their symptoms.

For people with mild symptoms, a doctor may recommend medication as the first-line of treatment. Medications usually consist of nitrate and calcium channel blockers, which can help to reduce spasms and alleviate symptoms.

People with more severe SOD may require surgery. When digestive juices are backed up in the pancreas or the bile duct, a doctor may need to perform an endoscopic procedure called a sphincterotomy.

During this procedure, a doctor will insert a long, thin tube with a camera and light down a person's throat and into the intestines. If necessary, the doctor can then surgically repair the sphincter of Oddi muscle.

The procedure is considered to be safe, and 70 percent of people who have undergone the procedure have experienced long-term pain relief.

Outlook

SOD can cause significant pain and discomfort. For many people, it is a chronic condition and will typically require treatment.

Typically, people can manage symptoms of SOD through medication and dietary changes. In more severe cases, surgery may be necessary to relieve symptoms.

Related coverage

Everything you need to know about gallstones The gallbladder is located under the liver on the right side of the body. Certain chemicals in the gallbladder or a nearby bile duct can solidify, forming a large stone or several small ones. In this article, learn about removal, risk factors, and steps a person can take to prevent gallstones from developing. Read now
What are the symptoms of gastritis? Learn all about the symptoms of gastritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining. This article examines symptoms of varying severity, their duration and potential complications. Read now
What you need to know about enterocolitis Enterocolitis is an inflammation in the gut that affects the small intestine and colon. It can cause fever, abdominal swelling, and nausea. Treatment can be supported by dietary changes. Discover the different types, how it develops, the symptoms, how it is diagnosed, and how it is treated. Read now
What's to know about chronic pancreatitis? The pancreas is an organ in the abdomen. It produces enzymes and hormones that aid digestion, and it makes insulin to moderate levels of blood sugar. Chronic pancreatitis is a progressive disease that leads to a breakdown of the organ’s structure and function. Here, learn about warning signs, complications, and more. Read now
Diaphragm spasms and flutters: What to know A diaphragm spasm is an involuntary contraction of the muscle that divides the upper abdomen and chest. A spasm may feel like a twitch or flutter and can occur with or without pain. A person may also temporarily have trouble breathing. In this article, learn what causes diaphragm spasms and when to see a doctor. Read now
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology
Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "What is sphincter of Oddi dysfunction?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 7 Jun. 2018. Web.
    7 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322058.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2018, June 7). "What is sphincter of Oddi dysfunction?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Scroll to top