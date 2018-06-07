New research suggests that sleep paralysis and hallucinations are common among student athletes, and that these sleep problems may lead to depression.

A new study suggests that sleep paralysis and hallucinations may put young adults at risk of depression.

Student athletes will often have sleep problems, with insomnia and sleep apnea being the most frequent.

Most young athletes simply do not get enough sleep. One recent survey — from the American College Health Association — found that most student athletes have 4 nights of insufficient sleep per week, on average.

But how prevalent are some less common sleep problems, such as sleep paralysis and sleep hallucinations, in this group?

This is the question that a team of researchers — led by Michael Grandner, the director of the Sleep and Health Research Program and an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson — set out to investigate.

Specifically, Grandner and his colleagues looked at the occurrence of sleep paralysis and sleep hallucinations.

Serena Liu, a researcher in the Sleep and Health Research Program, is the first author of the paper, which was presented at SLEEP 2018, the 32nd annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC, held in Baltimore, MD.