New data presented at Nutrition 2018 — the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, held in Boston, MA — bolster the evidence that a plant-based diet is linked to a wealth of health benefits.

Share on Pinterest The latest research backs up the health benefits of vegetarianism.

Plant-based diets are becoming more popular in the United States. A 2017 report found that 6 percent of people in the U.S. now identify as vegan, compared with just 1 percent in 2014.

Despite this steady growth, the U.S. still lags behind many other countries when it comes to swapping animal protein for plant protein. In Germany, for example, nearly half of consumers currently follow a low-meat diet.

The results of studies from the Netherlands, Brazil, and the U.S., presented at Nutrition 2018, all found benefits associated with vegetarian-type diets, but they also communicated the health importance of the quality of the food.

We present some top-line findings from these studies below. When reading these summaries, it is important to bear in mind that while the abstracts presented at Nutrition 2018 were evaluated and selected by a committee of experts, the papers have not undergone the same rigorous standard of peer review that is applied to scientific journals.

So, we should consider these findings as “preliminary results,” until they are properly assessed.