Researchers at University of Colorado Boulder may have found a type of “good” bacterium that could protect the brain against the harmful effects of stress. If confirmed in clinical trials, the results may lead to probiotic-based treatments against stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety.

Share on Pinterest If the new findings are confirmed in human clinical trial, we may soon be able to ‘immunize’ ourselves against stress.

Here at Medical News Today, we’ve reported on a few illuminating studies exploring the complex link between the brain and our gut bacteria.

For instance, one such study posited that the absence of certain bacteria in our guts could alter areas in our brains that are involved in anxiety and depression.

Another study has suggested that stomach acid drugs may induce depression by disrupting the gut-brain axis. Also, researchers have found a link between gut health and post-traumatic stress disorder.

What is more, the association between our gut bacteria and our emotional well-being is a two-way street.

Not only does the absence of certain beneficial microbes lead to mood disturbances, but stress, for instance, was shown to harm gut health just as much as junk food in a recent study.

So, given this knowledge that we have on the link between gut bacteria and mood disorders, could there be a way to tweak the bacteria in our gut in order to protect us from stress?

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are hopeful that we can. A recent study — led by Matthew Frank, a senior research associate in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience — uncovers a beneficial bacterium that has anti-inflammatory properties that, the researchers believe, could be harnessed to stave off stress.

The findings were published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.