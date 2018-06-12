CRISPR-Cas9 is an exciting gene editing tool that scientists hope they will be able to use in preventing cancer. However, a new study warns that the use of this very strategy could actually increase the risk of cancer.

Gene editing may help us to keep cancer at bay, scientists have found. But could it also trigger cancer?

The past few years have seen a rising interest in the development of genome editing, or “gene editing.”

Gene editing is the use of highly sensitive and precise technologies that let specialists alter segments of human DNA for therapeutic purposes.

More specifically, scientists are interested in intervening in the genetic variants that may raise someone’s risk of developing certain diseases, including cancer.

But while gene editing — and specifically a precision editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 — has been said to show promise, new research warns that we would do well not to jump to any conclusions just yet.

Two independent research articles now published in the journal Medicine Now both report that gene editing tools may, in fact, inadvertently boost the risk of cancer by disrupting a very fine cellular mechanism.

One study — conducted by Dr. Emma Haapaniemi and colleagues from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and the University of Helsinki in Finland — has now discovered that using CRISPR-Cas9 to edit DNA in human cells may have undesirable consequences.