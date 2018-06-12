We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Over the years, archeologists across the world have unearthed many ancient and medieval skeletons with mysterious holes in their skulls. It turned out that these holes were evidence of trepanation, an “ancestor” of modern brain surgery. Share on Pinterest Ancient Peruvians may have been better at handling skull perforation procedures than their modern-day counterparts. Evidence of holes being drilled into the skull for medical purposes, or “trepanation,” has been traced back to the Neolithic period — about 4000 B.C. — and it might have been practiced even earlier. When it comes to the reasons why trepanation was practiced at all, opinions differ. The operation may have been performed for various reasons across civilizations and eras. Some of the trepanations may have been done for ritualistic purposes, but many others were probably performed to heal. In a medical context, research has shown that trepanation was likely used to treat various types of head injuries and to relieve intracranial pressure . Fascinatingly, the most cases of ancient trepanation have been found in Peru, where it was also also seen to have the highest survival rate. A new study, in fact, shows that trepanation performed in the Incan period (early 15th–early 16th century) had higher survival rates than even modern trepanation procedures, such as those that were performed during the American Civil War (1861–1865) on soldiers who had suffered head trauma. Dr. David S. Kushner, a clinical professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, alongside world expert on Peruvian trepanantion John W. Verano and his former graduate student Anne R. Titelbaum, explain — in an article that is now published in the World Neurosurgery journal — that trepanation was surprisingly well developed in the Inca Empire. “There are still many unknowns about the procedure and the individuals on whom trepanation was performed, but the outcomes during the Civil War were dismal compared to Incan times,” says Dr. Kushner. “In Incan times, the mortality rate was between 17 and 25 percent, and during the Civil War, it was between 46 and 56 percent. That’s a big difference. The question is how did the ancient Peruvian surgeons have outcomes that far surpassed those of surgeons during the American Civil War?” Dr. David S. Kushner

Ancient Peruvians vs. modern Americans The researchers suggest that one reason why skull-drilling practices during the Civil War may have had such dismal outcomes was the subpar hygiene involved in such operations, wherein surgeons used unsterlized tools and their bare — perhaps unclean — hands. “If there was an opening in the skull [Civil War surgeons] would poke a finger into the wound and feel around, exploring for clots and bone fragments,” Dr. Kushner says of the gruesome practice. At the same time, he admits, “We do not know how the ancient Peruvians prevented infection, but it seems that they did a good job of it.” Dr. Kushner also believes that the Peruvians may have used something akin to anesthetic to make the procedure more bearable, and his first guess is coca leaves — which have been used for medicinal purposes by Andean populations for centuries. “[We still do not] know what they used as [anesthetic], but since there were so many [cranial surgeries] they must have used something — possibly coca leaves,” Dr. Kushner surmises, though he concedes that other substances may also have been employed. The fact that the ancient Peruvians were clearly doing something well when it came to trepanation is supported by the evidence of over 800 prehistoric skulls bearing between one and seven precision holes. All of these skulls were discovered along the coasts or in the Andean regions of Peru, with the earliest skulls dated as early as 400 B.C.