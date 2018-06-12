A recent study concludes that bacteriophages — or viruses that attack bacteria — may play a pivotal role in the development of Parkinson’s disease. These findings provide an intriguing new approach to the condition. Share on Pinterest Bacteriophages (depicted here) may provide an insight into Parkinson’s disease. Bacteriophages, often abbreviated to phages, are considered to be the most numerous organisms on earth. Wherever bacteria are found, phages will also be present. Before the invention of antibiotics, they were used to combat bacterial infections. However, they fell out of favor when antibiotics — which are a cheaper, easier-to-produce alternative — hit the scene. In recent years, interest in these minuscule entities has hotted up. With teams finding increasingly vital roles for gut bacteria in both health and disease, it was only a matter of time before the importance of phages came into focus.

Bacteriophages and Parkinson’s The latest study to explore the role of phages in disease was conducted by Dr. George Tetz, Ph.D., and his team at the Human Microbiology Institute in New York City, NY. The results were presented recently at ASM Microbe, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, held in Atlanta, GA. The scientists wanted to know whether phages might influence the development of Parkinson’s disease. Aside from the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, there are often-overlooked digestive symptoms. In fact, some researchers believe that gastrointestinal dysfunction might serve as an early biomarker for the condition. However, research into Parkinson’s disease and the role of the gut is a less-trodden path. Of particular interest to the scientists were Lactococcus bacteria and the phages that destroy them. Lactococcus are thought to modify the permeability of the gut — how easy it is for nutrients and pathogens to cross from the gut into neighboring cells. They also play a role in producing dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is key to the development of Parkinson’s disease. To investigate any potential interaction between bacteria, phages, and Parkinson’s, the team analyzed the stool samples of 32 patients with Parkinson’s disease and 28 controls.