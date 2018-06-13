What is refeeding?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 13 Jun 2018
By Bethany Cadman
Reviewed by
Refeeding syndrome can develop when someone who is malnourished begins to eat again. The syndrome occurs because of the reintroduction of glucose, or sugar. As the body digests and metabolizes food again, this can cause sudden shifts in the balance of electrolytes and fluids. These shifts can cause severe complications, and the syndrome can be fatal.

It can take as few as 5 successive days of malnourishment for a person to be at risk of refeeding syndrome. The condition can be managed, and if doctors detect warning signs early, they may be able to prevent it.

Symptoms of the syndrome usually become apparent within several days of treatment for malnourishment.

What are the causes of refeeding syndrome?

patient being fed intravenously
Refeeding syndrome can occur when food is reintroduced to a person who is malnourished.

If a person does not eat enough, the body can quickly go into starvation mode and become malnourished.

After an extended period of starvation, the ability to process food is severely compromised.

A malnourished body produces less insulin, and this inhibits the production of carbohydrates.

If the body has insufficient carbohydrates, it uses fat reserves and stored proteins for energy.

If, over time, the body continues to rely on reserves of fat and protein, this can change the balance of electrolytes. Levels of vitamin and electrolytes diminish as the body tries to adapt to starvation mode. Potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, and thiamine levels are commonly affected.

When food is reintroduced, the body no longer has to rely on reserves of fat and protein to produce energy.

However, refeeding involves an abrupt shift in metabolism. This occurs with an increase in glucose, and the body responds by secreting more insulin. This can result in a lack of electrolytes, such as phosphorous.

Refeeding syndrome can cause hypophosphatemia, a condition characterized by a phosphorus deficiency. It can also lead to low levels of other important electrolytes.

The harmful effects of refeeding syndrome are widespread, and they can include problems with the:

  • heart
  • lungs
  • kidneys
  • blood
  • muscles
  • digestion
  • nervous system

If doctors are unable to treat the syndrome, it can be fatal.

Anorexia nervosa: What you need to know
Anorexia nervosa: What you need to know
Refeeding syndrome can occur after a period of malnourishment, which happens in cases of anorexia nervosa. Learn more about anorexia nervosa here.
Read now

Who is at risk?

Refeeding syndrome affects people who do not receive enough nutrition.

This may be because of:

  • starvation
  • malnourishment
  • extreme diets
  • fasting
  • famine

The following medical conditions can also increase the risk of developing refeeding syndrome:

Undergoing particular surgeries, especially weight loss surgeries, can also increase a person's risk.

Symptoms

Electrolytes play an essential role in the body. When the balance is skewed, the most common complication is hypophosphatemia, which is a lack of phosphorus.

Symptoms of hypophosphatemia include:

  • confusion or hesitation
  • seizures
  • muscle breakdown
  • neuromuscular problems
  • acute heart failure

Refeeding syndrome can also lead to a lack of magnesium. Hypomagnesemia is the name for dangerously low levels of magnesium.

Signs and symptoms of hypomagnesemia include:

  • low calcium levels, or hypocalcemia
  • low potassium levels, or hypokalemia
  • weakness
  • fatigue
  • nausea and vomiting
  • abnormal heart rhythms

Refeeding syndrome can also cause potassium levels to drop dangerously low. This can lead to:

  • fatigue
  • weakness
  • excessive urination
  • breathing problems, such as respiratory depression
  • heart problems, such as cardiac arrest
  • ileus, which involves a blockage in the intestines
  • paralysis

Other symptoms include:

  • hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar
  • mental problems, such as confusion
  • abnormal serum sodium levels
  • fluid retention
  • muscle weakness

In some cases, a potassium deficiency can lead to a coma or death.

Doctors can identify people at risk for refeeding syndrome, but it is impossible to know whether a person will develop it. Attempting to prevent the syndrome from developing is vital.

Risk factors

bottle of alcohol on its side with man slumped on table
A history of alcohol use disorder can put a person at risk for refeeding syndrome.

People who have experienced recent starvation have the highest risk of developing refeeding syndrome.

The risk is high when a person has an extremely low body mass index.

People who have recently lost weight quickly, or who have had minimal or no food before starting the refeeding process are also at significant risk.

Other people at risk include:

  • children or adolescents with severely restricted calorie intakes, when this occurs with vomiting or laxative misuse
  • children or adolescents with a history of refeeding syndrome
  • frail individuals with multiple medical problems

Regardless of age, a person is at high risk if they have:

  • a BMI of less than 16
  • lost more than 15 percent of their body weight unintentionally in the past 3–6 months
  • consumed minimal food over the past 10 consecutive days or more
  • low levels of serum phosphate, potassium, or magnesium

Two or more of the following issues also increases the risk of developing refeeding syndrome:

  • a BMI of less than 18.5
  • unintentionally losing 10 percent of body weight in the past 3–6 months
  • consuming little or no food in the past 5 consecutive days or more
  • a history of alcoholism or drug abuse
  • receiving some treatments, such as insulin, diuretics, chemotherapy drugs, radiation therapy, and antacids

Anyone who suspects that they have refeeding syndrome should seek immediate medical care.

What are the treatment options?

People with refeeding syndrome need to regain normal levels of electrolytes. Doctors can achieve this by replacing electrolytes, usually intravenously.

Replacing vitamins, such as thiamine, can also help to treat certain symptoms. A person will need continued vitamin and electrolyte replacement until levels stabilize.

Doctors may also slow the refeeding process, to help a person to adjust and recover.

The person will require continual observation in a hospital. Doctors will monitor electrolyte levels and bodily functions with tests, including urine and blood analyses.

Recovery

Recovery times vary, depending on the extent of illness and malnourishment.

Treatment will continue for up to 10 days, and monitoring may continue afterward.

If a person has complications or underlying medical problems, treatment for these may lead to longer recovery time.

Can it be prevented?

health professionals discussing patients diagnosis
It is important for healthcare professionals to look out for warning signs and treat at-risk patients.

Prevention is the most effective way to combat refeeding syndrome.

Healthcare professionals that are aware of warning signs and risk factors are better able to treat malnourished patients.

In 2013, researchers found that in a large sample of people being fed intravenously in the UK, 4 percent had refeeding syndrome. The authors noted that doctors only recognized the risk in half of the at-risk patients.

Healthcare professionals can prevent refeeding syndrome by:

  • quickly identifying those at risk
  • adapting refeeding programs
  • monitoring patients continuously once treatment has begun

Malnourishment can result when food intake is severely limited. This may occur in people with:

  • depression
  • dysphagia
  • alcoholism and drug use
  • anorexia nervosa
  • uncontrolled diabetes

Surgery and illnesses such as cancer can result in increased metabolic demands, leading to malnourishment.

Malnourishment can also occur when the body no longer absorbs nutrients as it should. This can result from conditions such as celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

Patients at high risk of malnourishment and refeeding syndrome must be identified and treated. Guidelines state that doctors should consider a person's alcohol intake, nutrition, weight changes, and psychological state before refeeding.

Takeaway

Refeeding syndrome can occur when food is reintroduced too quickly after a period of starvation or malnourishment. This can lead to electrolyte imbalances and severe complications that can be fatal.

The best way to combat refeeding syndrome is to identify and treat at-risk people. People with the syndrome can recover if they receive treatment early. Education and increased awareness of the condition can help.

Related coverage

What causes difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)? Dysphagia refers to a difficulty in swallowing. Many problems can arise in the muscles and nerves between the mouth and the stomach that might cause dysphagia. They range from stroke or injury to conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, or simply aging. Learn about the symptoms of dysphagia and what can be done. Read now
Everything you need to know about electrolytes Many automatic processes in the body run on small electric currents, and electrolytes provide this charge. Electrolytes are present throughout the nerves, tissues, and muscles. We need a balance of several types of electrolytes to function. Learn how to achieve this balance, and what can diminish electrolytes here. Read now
All about celiac disease A person with celiac disease can become very sick if they consume gluten. The only treatment is a gluten-free diet, with no cereal products. Read now
What happens when calcium levels are low? Calcium is an essential mineral, and when the body is chronically deficient, serious complications can arise, including muscle and dental problems, depression, and osteoporosis. We describe these issues in detail and explore symptoms and when to seek treatment. Learn more about calcium deficiency disease here. Read now
What to know about magnesium deficiency Hypomagnesemia refers to low levels of magnesium in the blood, defined as less than 1.8 mg/dl. Hypomagnesemia is linked to calcium and potassium imbalances. A person may have no symptoms, or may notice twitching, weakness, or numbness in the muscles. Here, we discuss causes, diagnosis, and treatments of hypomagnesemia. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Alcohol / Addiction / Illegal Drugs Eating Disorders Emergency Medicine

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 13 June 2018.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Cadman, Bethany. "What is refeeding?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Jun. 2018. Web.
    13 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322120.php>

    APA
    Cadman, B. (2018, June 13). "What is refeeding?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top