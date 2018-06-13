A new study tests the bioaccessibility — or amount of nutrients in a compound that can be absorbed by our intestines and sent to the rest of our body — of fresh, pasteurized, and deep-frozen orange juices. The results may come as a surprise.

Researchers at the Laboratory of Food Colour and Quality at the University of Seville, Spain, set out to investigate the “bioaccessibility” of two carotenoids that can be found in orange juice.

These carotenoids have been gaining more and more attention in the scientific community due to their healthful properties.

The vast majority of carotenoids are “yellow, orange, and red pigments synthesized by plants.”

Carotenoids are key for optimum visual health, as the human body converts them into retinol, or vitamin A, which is key for visual acuity.

Other, more rare carotenoids, such as those making up the focus of this new study, are colorless.

Two of them, called phytoene and phytofluene, have been getting a lot of attention lately due to their supposed antioxidant properties. Studies have also suggested that these two compounds may prevent prostate cancer, breast cancer, and atherosclerosis, among other diseases.

Phytoene and phytofluene are also widely available, being present in tomatoes, carrots, and some citrus fruits such as oranges. Finally, researchers think that these carotenoids also have cosmetic benefits, as they protect against ultraviolet damage and maintain skin health.

So, if you like orange juice, you may wish to know what the best way to drink it is to fully reap the benefits that these two carotenoids have to offer.

Paula Mapelli-Brahm, a professor at the University of Seville, and team set out to investigate precisely this question. Their findings are published in the Journal of Functional Foods.