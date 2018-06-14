We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

In the most comprehensive brain analysis of a blind person to date, researchers have mapped the neural pathways of a 48-year-old woman who can only see objects when they move.

“The miracle of plasticity and redeployment of the nervous system excites me very much,” wrote neurologist and acclaimed science writer Oliver Sacks, author of the best-selling book The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat.

Indeed, our brains’ ability to repair themselves after injury is a thing of wonder.

Called neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity, this fascinating aptitude is what makes our brains capable of rerouting their connections to compensate for lost abilities.

A well-known phenomenon caused by neuroplasticity is the fact that losing one’s sight often leads to a heightened sense of hearing.

Also, studies have shown that losing one’s tactile sense can heighten the sense of smell, which suggests that the brain rewires existing senses to make up for those lost.

Recovery after stroke would also not be possible without the brain’s plasticity. Because the brain processes sensory information and motor signals in parallel, motor function loss can be made up for by stimulating the brain with sensory and motor signals and “teaching” it to process them via another pathway.

But there are also more rare, lesser-known manifestations of neuroplasticity, and new research documents one such case.

In a study worthy of one of Sacks’s “clinical tales,” researchers have mapped the brain of a woman who can only see objects when they are in motion.

Researchers led by Prof. Jody Culham, from the Department of Psychology and Graduate Program in Neuroscience at Western University in London, Canada, set out to investigate this case more deeply by mapping out the woman’s brain. The findings were published in the journal Neuropsychologia.