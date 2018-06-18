If you believe in a higher power, you may live longer, suggests a new study. Having religious faith may extend your life by as much as 4 years. Share on Pinterest Religion may hold unexpected health and longevity benefits. Although the reason for this remains a mystery, it’s a known fact that women tend to live longer than men. In the United States, women might live to 81.2 years, on average, whereas men have a life expectancy of just 76.4 years. As well as sex, researchers are unearthing more and more factors that have the potential to prolong our lives. Social interaction, having a pet, and walking faster have all been recently shown to boost one’s longevity. Could religion have the same effect on our lifespan? New research suggests so. Researchers led by Laura Wallace, a doctoral researcher in psychology at the Ohio State University in Columbus, have conducted two studies whose results show that religion could give believers a 4-year longevity boost. The findings were published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Religion boosts lifespan by up to 6.48 years In the first study, Wallace and colleagues analyzed 505 obituaries published in the Des Moines Register between January and February 2012. The second study analyzed 1,096 obituaries published online in 42 major cities across the U.S. between August 2010 and August 2011. In both studies, the researchers accounted for sex and marital status, as well as the number of religious social activities the people had participated in. The first study showed that religious believers lived 9.45 years longer than those who did not have a religious affiliation in their obituary. After their sex and marital status had been accounted for, believers lived 6.48 years longer, on average, than non-believers. In the second study, that gap was 5.64 years at first, then 3.82 years after considering sex and marital status. “Religious affiliation had nearly as strong an effect on longevity as gender does, which is a matter of years of life.” Laura Wallace